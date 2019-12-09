BALA CYNWYD, Penn., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) was again named to Pensions & Investments’ “Best Places to Work in Money Management” list for 2019. Hamilton Lane is one of only five companies to have been included on the list for eight consecutive years, since Pensions & Investments first began publishing the rankings in 2012.



CEO Mario Giannini commented: “Being one of a small group of companies that have received this distinction every year since the program’s inception is a real honor. We continue to be a company that puts our clients and our employees first as we collectively pursue our mission to enrich lives and safeguard futures. I believe we have some of the most dedicated and impressive professionals in our industry, and I’m proud of the culture of collaboration and excellence that we’ve maintained throughout the various stages of our firm’s growth and evolution.”

As part of the firm’s ongoing effort to recruit, retain and support its valued employees, this year Hamilton Lane announced plans to significantly expand its parental leave policy, and hired a recruiting programs manager to further support the firm’s focus on diversity by attracting a diverse candidate pool.

Alice Lindenauer, Head of Human Resources at Hamilton Lane, commented: “Our focus is on creating an environment in which people can have long careers through various phases of their lives. We’re constantly evolving our resources and support in order to give our employees the tools and opportunities they need to develop personally and professionally, and to have a fulfilling and successful career at our firm.”

Additionally, the Bala Cynwyd, Penn.-based firm was recognized in the “Best Places to Work in PA” list for 2019, appearing for the eighth consecutive year. Hamilton Lane was also recently recognized at the Private Equity Exchange & Awards, receiving the silver award in the “Best LP, Global Strategy with Private Equity Allocation > $10bn” category for the third consecutive year.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees, created to identify and recognize the best employers in the money management industry. The "Best Places to Work in PA" project is a statewide program likewise dedicated to identifying and recognizing Pennsylvania’s best employers, also managed by Best Companies Group. Winners are published by the Central Penn Business Journal.

