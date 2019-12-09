KITCHENER, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (JWC) (TSX: JWCA.V; OTCQX: JWCAF), a premium cannabis brand focused on producing clean, consistent cannabis grown with its GrowthSTORM™ Dual Droplet™ aeroponic platform, will participate on a panel at the MJBizCon™ marijuana business conference and expo being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, December 11-13, 2019.

Marijuana Business MJBizCon is the largest gathering of cannabis business professionals in the world, with 35,000 attendees and programs designed to benefit every sector.

William Werth, chief technology officer of JWC, will speak on a panel entitled “Environmental Control” on December 12, 2019 at 1:10 p.m. He will be joined by Brian Zimmerman, president of Impact Engineering, and Jeremy Shechter, cultivation technology director of Buckeye Relief.

The panel will discuss the importance of skilled engineering, best designs to achieve precision environmental control, and how controlling the environment affects plants and operations.

About MJBizCon

MJBizCon is America's largest cannabis trade show. Trade Show Executive Magazine has named MJBizCon as one the Fastest Growing Retail Trade Shows in the U.S. consistently for the past years. The 2019 event will move to two halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center to accommodate its continued growth. For more information, visit mjbizconference.com.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-run, family-owned company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

