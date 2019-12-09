ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX:CXI) (OTCBB:CURN) (“CXI” or the "Company"), a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive relationship with Duty Free Americas, Inc. (“DFA”). As the first phase of this new strategic relationship, DFA will operate as an agent of CXI at more than 30 of DFA’s retail stores located on the United States and Canadian border. All retail stores included in the first phase will be transacting with CXI by the end of January 2020.



CXI and DFA will increase the number of DFA stores transacting as agents of CXI in several phases.

DFA is a leading travel retailer and is the largest duty/tax-free retailer in the Western Hemisphere. DFA operates more than 180 duty free stores in the United States and internationally. DFA will benefit from access to CXI’s proprietary software, CEIFX, for banknote processing, inventory management, and compliance integration.

Randolph Pinna, the President and CEO of Currency Exchange International, Corp., commented, “We are very honored to have won the privilege of maximizing the foreign exchange opportunities for DFA’s domestic and international duty free stores. CXI has invested noticeably upfront to ensure that the first phase of more than 30 locations will bring increased returns for all stakeholders and sets a solid foundation for the expansion envisioned by both companies. This brings CXI’s company-owned and agent locations to nearly 100 retail stores throughout the United States.”

“DFA has chosen to establish an exclusive relationship with CXI as we feel the technology, pricing and quality support CXI offers will ensure that DFA generates additional income while still offering competitive exchange rates with outstanding service to our customers. We look forward to growing our FX business with CXI,” said Saul Roif, Supervisor FX Operations of DFA.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, sale of foreign bank drafts, purchase of international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CEIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to approved financial institutions and corporations in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com .

Duty Free Americas, Inc. (DFA) is the largest duty/tax-free retailer in the Western Hemisphere, operating more than 180 duty free stores in the United States and internationally. DFA offers its customers a vast assortment of exceptional brand name merchandise, including liquor, tobacco products, fragrances, cosmetics, confections, fashion accessories, watches, leather goods and luxury gifts, free of all duties, as well as sales and excise taxes. Established in 1972 and headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, DFA continues to provide an exciting travel retail experience for millions of vacationers and business travelers from around the world every year.

