“David brings two-plus decades of advanced manufacturing, strategic growth and operational experience in both the rubber compounding and anti-vibration segments to his new role on AirBoss’ board,” said Mr. Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss of America Corp. “His industry-specific expertise will provide additional valuable perspective as we work to grow our core Rubber Solutions business, as well as diversify our Anti-Vibration segment into new sectors adjacent to our current product offering focused on SUVs, light trucks and minivans.”

Mr. Camilleri is a senior business executive with extensive experience in the rubber compounding, anti-vibration, automotive and aerospace/defense industries. He has over 25 years in the advanced manufacturing space and was most recently the President Noranco, Vice President Canada/Mexico Aerostructures at Precision Castparts Corp. (“PCC”), a Berkshire Hathaway company. Prior to that, David was President and CEO of Noranco, an integrated manufacturer and solutions provider to the international commercial and military aerospace sectors, with operations in Canada, the United States and Mexico (ultimately acquired by PCC). Prior to that, David held progressively senior positions with Cooper Standard Automotive, including Director of Operations for both the Noise and Vibration and North American Compounding Divisions. Since 2017, Mr. Camilleri has been an operating advisor to Onex Partners, the private equity platform for Onex Corporation, and going forward, will advise ATL Partners, a PE firm with focus on the global Aerospace, Transportation and Logistics sectors. David is also a director of two private companies, Advanced Integration Technology and Laker Energy, as well as a director of Nutrition for Learning, a charity local to the Kitchener Waterloo Region. David graduated Business Administration at Wilfred Laurier University and holds an MBA from Athabasca University.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com .

