WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: EIL, OTC:ERILF) (“Empire”, “EIL”, “us”, “our”, “we” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”), the Company has entered into agreements with 4 arm’s-length purchasers to sell an aggregate of 17,588,126 common shares (together the “Tornado Shares” and each a “Tornado Share”) in the capital of Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (TSXV:TGH) (“Tornado”) at a price of $0.17 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$2.99 million (the “Transaction”). The Company intends to close the Transaction as soon as possible and use the net proceeds of the Transaction for general working capital purposes.



The Company, subject to TSX-V approval, intends to pay a finder’s fee to an arm’s length finder equal to $0.01 per Tornado Share on a portion of the Tornado Shares sold pursuant to the Transaction (the “Finder’s Fee”). The Finder’s Fee is to be part in cash and part in-kind by transfer of 58,823 Tornado Shares at a value of $0.17 per Tornado Share.

“I am pleased to announce that Empire has increased its working capital by $2.99 million and achieved a gain on sale of $1.67 million and still own 12.5 million shares of Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.,” said Guy Nelson, CEO of Empire. “Tornado is a great company so the decision was a difficult one to make, particularly at this stage of Tornado’s growth, evolution and share price, but the extra working capital for Empire drove the decision.”

About Empire Industries Ltd.

Empire focuses on designing, supplying, and installing iconic media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry. Empire also uses these same turn-key integration services for special projects such as large optical telescopes and enclosures. Empire also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class flying theater and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. Empire's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.

For more information about the Company, visit empind.com or contact:

Guy Nelson

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 366-7977

Email: gnelson@empind.com Allan Francis

Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration

Phone: (204) 589-9301

Email: afrancis@empind.com

