TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide a recap of the drill program and 50 top intercepts to date at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



The ongoing drill program at Windfall started in October 2015 and has included over 900,000 metres of reported drilling to date from approximately 3000 holes. An additional approximately 180,000 metres were drilled at Windfall and reported by previous operators, and are included in the database. Previously released intercepts described in this news release reflect management's interpretation of the drill results reported to date in news releases of the Corporation, and should be read with reference to the full drill results described in such news releases issued by the Corporation from time to time since October 2015, which are available on SEDAR under Osisko's issuer profile and on Osisko's website ( https://www.osiskomining.com/news/ ).

The drill program is focused on infill and expansion drilling of the known mineralized zones, deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized intrusive system, and general exploration. Currently, there are 21 drills active at Lynx and Triple Lynx, with another three drills conducting infill and exploration drilling on other areas of the deposit.

Presented below are three tables describing the "50 Top Intercepts" from the Windfall drill program, based on: (I) Metal Factor (Grade*Length); (II) Grade; and (III) Length, with a corresponding grade greater than one ounce.

Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "As we approach the completion of drilling that will be included in the February 2020 resource update, we are pleased to review some of the top intercepts returned from Windfall to date. In the past four years, we have seen high-grade intercepts in all the main mineralized zones and across varying depths in the deposit. And even after four years and 900,000 metres of drilling, we are still finding new extensions of the mineralized zones, and infill holes continue to return exceptional results. An example is last Monday's news release headline intercept (OSK-W-19-991-W8), which is our third longest interval with an average grade over an ounce, and is also in the top 20 by metal factor. Windfall continues to be an exciting deposit to drill.”

WINDFALL: 50 TOP INTERCEPTS – METAL FACTOR (GRADE*LENGTH)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Interval

(feet) Au (oz/T) uncut Zone WST-18-0025 65.0 67.0 2.0 2223 6.6 64.8 Zone 27 EAG-13-466 490.8 497.2 6.4 558 21.0 16.3 Zone 27 EAG-13-527 226.2 234.0 7.8 416 25.6 12.1 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1725 283.3 286.0 2.7 1026 8.9 29.9 Lynx OSK-W-18-1639 475.8 481.0 5.2 510 17.1 14.9 Lynx OSK-W-17-1166-W1 1027.0 1032.9 5.9 415 19.4 12.1 Lynx OSK-W-17-820 616.5 619.0 2.5 936 8.2 27.3 Caribou OSK-W-17-909 912.0 918.2 6.2 301 20.3 8.8 Lynx 4 OSK-W-19-934-W1 918.0 921.7 3.7 489 12.1 14.3 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-743-W4 796.2 799.0 2.8 585 9.2 17.1 Caribou OSK-W-18-1589 101.6 103.8 2.2 742 7.2 21.6 Zone 27 OSK-W-19-1193-W2 996.5 999.8 3.3 491 10.8 14.3 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-834 292.0 295.7 3.7 421 12.1 12.3 Lynx OSK-W-19-1857 1278.3 1282.6 4.3 322 14.1 9.4 Lynx Extension OSK-W-18-1593 228.1 230.9 2.8 494 9.2 14.4 Lynx OSK-W-19-991-W8 1449.0 1462.0 13.0 106 42.7 3.1 Lynx Extension OSK-W-19-2068-W2 853.8 861.8 8.0 161 26.2 4.7 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-913 719.0 721.0 2.0 611 6.6 17.8 Caribou OSK-W-16-728 478.1 481.2 3.1 391 10.2 11.4 Caribou EAG-12-318 69.0 94.0 25.0 44.0 82.0 1.3 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1412-W1 720.0 722.7 2.7 403 8.9 11.7 Lynx OSK-W-19-909-W11 912.2 924.0 11.8 84.6 38.7 2.5 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-1363 373.6 382.0 8.4 115 27.6 3.3 Lynx OSK-W-17-1169 761.0 763.0 2.0 479 6.6 14.0 Lynx OSK-W-19-934-W2 901.8 904.0 2.2 429 7.2 12.5 Lynx 4 OSK-W-19-1272-W1 762.2 774.9 12.7 72.3 41.7 2.1 Triple Lynx OSK-W-18-1550 886.3 889.5 3.2 284 10.5 8.3 Lynx 4 WST-19-0202 81.0 83.0 2.0 453 6.6 13.2 Lynx OSK-W-19-1883 100.2 102.4 2.2 393 7.2 11.5 Windfall North OSK-W-16-760 223.0 232.0 9.0 95.3 29.5 2.8 Lynx OSK-W-17-837 320.0 328.4 8.4 97.4 27.6 2.8 Lynx OSK-W-16-743 1233.7 1236.3 2.6 303 8.5 8.8 Underdog OBM-15-557 894.5 901.3 6.8 115 22.3 3.4 Underdog OSK-W-17-821-W1 1110.0 1141.0 31.0 24.9 101.7 0.7 Underdog OSK-W-17-881 412.0 414.0 2.0 379 6.6 11.0 Lynx WST-19-0209 72.4 75.1 2.7 267 8.9 7.8 Lynx OSK-W-17-1343 541.0 546.0 5.0 140 16.4 4.1 Lynx OSK-W-18-1768 268.7 273.0 4.3 161 14.1 4.7 Lynx OSK-W-18-1066-W1 779.5 789.3 9.8 68.5 32.2 2.0 Underdog WST-19-0117 84.5 89.5 5.0 132 16.4 3.9 Lynx OSK-W-19-1272-W2 775.6 788.0 12.4 52.0 40.7 1.5 Triple Lynx OSK-W-17-1168 503.6 506.0 2.4 265 7.9 7.7 VNCR OSK-W-18-1804 280.0 282.8 2.8 224 9.2 6.5 Lynx OSK-W-17-862-W2 712.7 714.8 2.1 297 6.9 8.7 Vein OSK-W-16-735 101.8 137.2 35.4 17.0 116.1 0.5 Caribou OSK-W-18-1546 347.7 349.9 2.2 273 7.2 8.0 Lynx EAG-11-251 332.6 336.0 3.4 170 11.5 5.0 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1272 858.4 870.5 12.1 47.8 39.7 1.4 Triple Lynx OSK-W-18-1603 1491.3 1519.6 28.3 20.4 92.8 0.6 Triple 8 OSK-W-19-1949-W2 719.0 721.0 2.0 288.1 6.6 8.4 Lynx

WINDFALL: 50 TOP INTERCEPTS – BY GRADE

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Interval

(feet) Au (oz/T) uncut Zone WST-18-0025 65.0 67.0 2.0 2223 6.6 64.8 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1725 283.3 286.0 2.7 1026 8.9 29.9 Lynx OSK-W-17-820 616.5 619.0 2.5 936 8.2 27.3 Caribou OSK-W-18-1589 101.6 103.8 2.2 742 7.2 21.6 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-913 719.0 721.0 2.0 611 6.6 17.8 Caribou OSK-W-17-743-W4 796.2 799.0 2.8 585 9.2 17.1 Caribou EAG-13-466 490.8 497.2 6.4 558 21.0 16.3 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1639 475.8 481.0 5.2 510 17.1 14.9 Lynx OSK-W-18-1593 228.1 230.9 2.8 494 9.2 14.4 Lynx OSK-W-19-1193-W2 996.5 999.8 3.3 491 10.8 14.3 Lynx 4 OSK-W-19-934-W1 918.0 921.7 3.7 489 12.1 14.3 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-1169 761.0 763.0 2.0 479 6.6 14.0 Lynx WST-19-0202 81.0 83.0 2.0 453 6.6 13.2 Lynx OSK-W-19-934-W2 901.8 904.0 2.2 429 7.2 12.5 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-834 292.0 295.7 3.7 421 12.1 12.3 Lynx EAG-13-527 226.2 234.0 7.8 416 25.6 12.1 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1166-W1 1027.0 1032.9 5.9 415 19.4 12.1 Lynx 4 OSK-W-18-1412-W1 720.0 722.7 2.7 403 8.9 11.7 Lynx OSK-W-19-1883 100.2 102.4 2.2 393 7.2 11.5 Windfall North OSK-W-16-728 478.1 481.2 3.1 391 10.2 11.4 Caribou OSK-W-17-881 412.0 414.0 2.0 379 6.6 11.0 Lynx OSK-W-19-1857 1278.3 1282.6 4.3 322 14.1 9.4 Lynx Extension OSK-W-16-743 1233.7 1236.3 2.6 303 8.5 8.8 Underdog OSK-W-17-909 912.0 918.2 6.2 301 20.3 8.8 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-862-W2 712.7 714.8 2.1 297 6.9 8.7 Vein OSK-W-19-1949-W2 719.0 721.0 2.0 288 6.6 8.4 Lynx OBM-16-584 57.0 59.0 2.0 287 6.6 8.4 Vein OSK-W-18-1550 886.3 889.5 3.2 284 10.5 8.3 Lynx 4 OSK-W-18-1546 347.7 349.9 2.2 273 7.2 8.0 Lynx WST-19-0209 72.4 75.1 2.7 267 8.9 7.8 Lynx OSK-W-17-1168 503.6 506.0 2.4 265 7.9 7.7 Vein OSK-W-17-903 668.5 670.5 2.0 251 6.6 7.3 Vein OSK-W-18-1804 280.0 282.8 2.8 224 9.2 6.5 Lynx OSK-W-17-1191 235.4 237.5 2.1 218 6.9 6.4 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-923 890.1 892.5 2.4 210 7.9 6.1 Lynx 4 OSK-W-19-1414-W6 923.4 925.5 2.1 200 6.9 5.8 Lynx 4 OSK-W-18-1638 515.0 517.0 2.0 198 6.6 5.8 Lynx OSK-EAG-12-333 934.0 936.3 2.3 198 7.5 5.8 Underdog OSK-W-17-824 28.4 31.0 2.6 195 8.5 5.7 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1087 354.0 356.6 2.6 191 8.5 5.6 Mallard OSK-W-17-814 118.5 120.5 2.0 189 6.6 5.5 Zone 27 OSK-W-19-1831 629.6 632.0 2.4 189 7.9 5.5 Lynx 4 OBM-16-610 222.0 224.5 2.5 175 8.2 5.1 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1383 38.1 40.4 2.3 173 7.5 5.0 Bobcat EAG-11-251 332.6 336.0 3.4 170 11.5 5.0 Zone 27 OSK-W-19-2068-W2 853.8 861.8 8.0 161 26.2 4.7 Lynx 4 OSK-W-18-1768 268.7 273.0 4.3 161 14.1 4.7 Lynx OSK-W-17-1142-W1 370.0 372.0 2.0 160 6.6 4.7 Vein OSK-W-17-857 361.5 364.2 2.7 159 8.9 4.6 Vein OSK-W-19-1857 1287.8 1290.6 2.8 153 9.2 4.5 Lynx 4

WINDFALL: 50 TOP INTERCEPTS – BY LENGTH*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Interval

(feet) Au (oz/T) uncut Zone EAG-12-318 69.0 94.0 25.0 44.0 82.0 1.3 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1139-W1 713.0 726.7 13.7 38.9 44.9 1.1 Underdog OSK-W-19-991-W8 1449.0 1462.0 13.0 106 42.7 3.1 Lynx Extension OSK-W-19-1272-W1 762.2 774.9 12.7 72.3 41.7 2.1 Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-1272-W2 775.6 788.0 12.4 52.0 40.7 1.5 Triple Lynx OSK-W-17-1272 858.4 870.5 12.1 47.8 39.7 1.4 Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-909-W11 912.2 924.0 11.8 84.6 38.7 2.5 Lynx 4 OSK-W-18-1066-W1 779.5 789.3 9.8 68.5 32.2 2.0 Underdog OSK-W-17-792 309.5 318.7 9.2 42.1 30.2 1.2 Lynx OSK-W-16-760 223.0 232.0 9.0 95.3 29.5 2.8 Lynx OSK-W-17-1336-W1 1064.1 1073.0 8.9 56.1 29.2 1.6 Underdog OSK-W-17-1363 373.6 382.0 8.4 115 27.6 3.3 Lynx OSK-W-17-837 320.0 328.4 8.4 97.4 27.6 2.8 Lynx OSK-W-19-2068-W2 853.8 861.8 8.0 161 26.2 4.7 Lynx 4 EAG-13-527 226.2 234.0 7.8 416 25.6 12.1 Zone 27 OSK-W-19-934-W4 1031.4 1039.2 7.8 37.6 25.6 1.1 Lynx 4 OSK-OBM-16-609 654.3 662.0 7.7 63.2 25.3 1.8 Underdog OSK-W-17-1006 383.3 390.2 6.9 36.0 22.6 1.0 Lynx OSK-W-18-1551 249.7 256.3 6.6 49.1 21.7 1.4 Lynx EAG-13-466 490.8 497.2 6.4 558 21.0 16.3 Zone 27 OSK-W-19-909-W7 976.7 983.0 6.3 51.0 20.7 1.5 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-909 912.0 918.2 6.2 301 20.3 8.8 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-1166-W1 1027.0 1032.9 5.9 415 19.4 12.1 Lynx 4 OSK-W-19-1958-W2 1001.3 1007.1 5.8 80.7 19.0 2.4 Lynx 4 OSK-W-19-1857-W8 1415.1 1420.8 5.7 62.4 18.7 1.8 Lynx Extension OSK-W-18-1557 279.0 284.6 5.6 39.3 18.4 1.1 Lynx OSK-W-18-1731 585.2 590.5 5.3 83.9 17.4 2.4 Lynx OSK-W-18-1639 475.8 481.0 5.2 510 17.1 14.9 Lynx OSK-W-18-1613 221.4 226.6 5.2 46.4 17.1 1.4 Lynx OSK-W-17-1343-W1 596.7 601.8 5.1 58.7 16.7 1.7 Lynx OSK-W-17-1343 541.0 546.0 5.0 140 16.4 4.1 Lynx WST-19-0117 84.5 89.5 5.0 132 16.4 3.9 Lynx OSK-W-17-1275 844.0 849.0 5.0 76.5 16.4 2.2 Underdog OSK-W-19-1891 515.8 520.6 4.8 96.7 15.7 2.8 Lynx OSK-W-17-799 319.8 324.4 4.6 50.9 15.1 1.5 Lynx OSK-W-17-799 339.8 344.2 4.4 63.8 14.4 1.9 Lynx OSK-W-19-1857 1278.3 1282.6 4.3 322 14.1 9.4 Lynx Extension OSK-W-18-1768 268.7 273.0 4.3 161 14.1 4.7 Lynx OSK-W-17-1345 684.0 688.3 4.3 86.7 14.1 2.5 Caribou OSK-W-19-2012 303.0 307.2 4.2 52.3 13.8 1.5 Lynx OSK-EAG-13-480-W2 656.0 660.1 4.1 87.9 13.5 2.6 Underdog WST-19-0106 126.6 130.7 4.1 64.2 13.5 1.9 Lynx OSK-W-18-1681 1071.0 1075.1 4.1 61.6 13.5 1.8 Lynx 4 OSK-W-19-1181-W7 1038.9 1042.9 4.0 75.8 13.1 2.2 Lynx 4 OSK-W-19-934-W1 918.0 921.7 3.7 489 12.1 14.3 Lynx 4 OSK-W-17-834 292.0 295.7 3.7 421 12.1 12.3 Lynx OSK-W-18-1477 783.3 787.0 3.7 86.9 12.1 2.5 Lynx 4 OSK-W-19-1539-W1 468.2 471.8 3.6 104 11.8 3.0 Lynx EAG-11-251 332.6 336.0 3.5 170 11.5 5.0 Zone 27 OSK-W-1857-W4 1312.8 1316.3 3.5 145 11.5 4.2 Lynx 4

*Length with a corresponding grade greater than one ounce Au per Ton.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the Windfall Lake Technical Report (as defined below) and November 27, 2018 Lynx resource update, comprises 2,874,000 tonnes at 8.17 g/t Au (754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,352,000 tonnes at 7.11 g/t Au (2,366,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. For details regarding the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources presented in respect of the Windfall Lake gold project, please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Windfall Lake and Urban-Barry Properties" and dated June 12, 2018 (effective date of May 14, 2018), which has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d'Or, Québec (the "Windfall Lake Technical Report") and the news release "Osisko Releases Mineral Resource Update for Lynx" dated November 27, 2018, which has been prepared by Osisko and reviewed and approved by Micon International, Ltd. from Toronto, Ontario. The Windfall Lake Technical Report and news release are available on Osisko's website ( www.osiskomining.com ) and on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Osisko's issuer profile. The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. Mineralization occurs in four principal zones: Lynx, Zone 27, Caribou and Underdog. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Windfall Lake gold deposit being one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada; management's interpretation of the intercepts from the Windfall drill program; the significance of the intercepts described in this news release; the drill results from the drill program being encouraging or illustrating any potential for mineralization at Windfall; the significance of results from the new infill drilling and ongoing drill definition and expansion program at the Windfall Lake gold project; the significance of intercepts presented in this news release; the deposit remaining open along strike and at depth; potential depth extensions of the mineralized zones down-plunge and at depth; the actual mineralization of local visible gold; the current 800,000 metre drill program; the type of drilling included in the drill program; potential mineralization; the potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth at the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the ability to realize upon any mineralization in a manner that is economic; the ability to complete any proposed exploration activities and the results of such activities, including the continuity or extension of any mineralization; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward- looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Osisko to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in the Windfall Lake gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals and complete transactions on terms announced; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions. Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information, Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For further information please contact:

John Burzynski

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 363-8653