Q3 2020 Revenues Increase 12% to Record $9.3 Million; Drives Record Net Income of $0.4 Million

Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenues Expected to Increase 45% Year-Over-Year to $10 Million

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, has reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Recent Highlights:

Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased 12% to a record $9.3 million, compared to $8.2 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Net Income increased 15% to a record $409,000, or $0.01 per share, as compared to a net income of $356,000, or $0.01 per share, in the same year-ago quarter.

Announced partnership with Beyond Meat to introduce a new line of fully cooked authentic Italian foods using Beyond Meat’s plant-based Beyond Beef.

Announced multiple expansions of product placements or special merchandising activity in over 2,500 tier-1 grocery retailer locations including Kroger, Albertsons, Sam’s Club, Publix and more. MamaMancini’s has the potential of adding an additional 2,700 locations with these retailers in the next six months, provided consumer acceptance is positive.

Announced new authorizations to existing and new retailers starting in the fourth quarter of 2019, including Sausage n Peppers, four of its innovative new Pasta Bowl product lines for supermarkets, Beef Meatballs and Sauce, Beef Meat Loaf and Several Pasta and Meatball Entrees.

Launched new SiriusXM national radio campaign over the Thanksgiving holiday in which the Company aired close to 1,000 commercials on major SiriusXM radio channels including CNN, Fox, CNBC, and more.

QVC customers voted MamaMancini’s Three Cheese Mini Meatballs as #1 in the “Best Heat & Eat Entrée” category during the 2019 QVC Customer Choice Food Awards.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter of fiscal 2020 was highlighted by our record revenue of $9.3 million and net income of $0.4 million,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. “This growth was been driven by our expanding product portfolio—which now includes a plant-based option in partnership with Beyond Meat—as well as our continued growth with current and new national retailers. To that end, during the third quarter we added over 2,500 tier-1 grocery retailer locations which include Kroger, Publix and Albertsons, with an option to add an additional 2,700 locations if initial store-level results are promising. We also announced new authorizations with several current and new national retailers, as well as QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer. Taken together, we are expecting sales to increase at least 45% year-over-year to $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. I am very pleased with our recent operational progress, which has set the stage for us to continue driving record revenue and profits while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 12% to a record $9.3 million, compared to $8.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The revenue growth was primarily a result of increased sales with current and new customers.

Gross profit increased 8% to $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $2.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled 31.3%, as compared to 32.6% in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to a change in product mix and higher depreciation expense in comparison to the prior year comparable period. As the company grows sales, it expects gross margins to increase as a result of manufacturing plant efficiencies.



Operating expenses totaled $2.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $2.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. Operating expenses decreased as a percentage of sales from 26% to 25%. Operating expenses increased primarily due to increases in advertising and postage and freight.



Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 grew 15% to a record $409,000, or $0.01 per share, as compared to a net income of $356,000, or $0.01 per share, in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to increased gross profit, lower interest and amortization expenses in 2019.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.6 million as of October 31, 2019, as compared to $0.6 million as of January 31, 2019. During fiscal 2020, the Company repaid $0.2 million of its senior debt. Cash flow from operations for the nine-month period of fiscal 2020 was $1.0 million, compared to $1.6 million in the same year-ago period.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and dinner kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

October 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 610,574 $ 609,409 Accounts receivable, net 3,297,769 2,698,562 Other receivable 163,983 - Inventories 1,651,324 1,396,400 Prepaid expenses 348,038 155,178 Total current assets 6,071,688 4,859,549 Property and equipment, net 2,846,254 2,884,594 Operating lease right of use assets, net 1,524,083 - Deposits 20,177 20,177 Total Assets $ 10,462,202 $ 7,764,320 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,484,903 $ 3,061,932 Term loan 500,000 500,000 Operating lease liability 126,546 - Finance leases payable 102,937 53,730 Total current liabilities 4,214,386 3,615,662 Term loan – net 899,053 1,914,401 Line of credit – net 2,897,348 2,612,034 Operating lease liability – net 1,403,187 - Finance leases payable – net 343,324 162,527 Notes payable - related party 641,844 641,844 Total long-term liabilities 6,184,756 5,330,806 Total Liabilities 10,399,142 8,946,468 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit): Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019 - - Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 31,991,241 and 31,866,241 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019 321 320 Additional paid in capital 16,669,905 16,547,287 Accumulated deficit (16,457,666 ) (17,580,255 ) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively (149,500 ) (149,500 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 63,060 (1,182,148 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 10,462,202 $ 7,764,320

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements



MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

October 31, For the Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts $ 9,267,036 $ 8,242,847 $ 24,731,305 $ 21,625,671 Costs of sales 6,366,084 5,555,359 16,767,903 14,047,647 Gross profit 2,900,952 2,687,488 7,963,402 7,578,024 Operating expenses: Research and development 32,744 31,628 82,579 98,807 General and administrative 2,364,608 2,119,751 6,446,715 6,259,769 Total operating expenses 2,397,352 2,151,379 6,529,294 6,358,576 Income from operations 503,600 536,109 1,434,108 1,219,448 Other expenses Interest (89,635 ) (159,688 ) (293,531 ) (648,969 ) Amortization of debt discount (5,350 ) (20,073 ) (17,988 ) (100,325 ) Total other expenses (94,985 ) (179,761 ) (311,519 ) (749,294 ) Net income 408,615 356,348 1,122,589 470,154 Less: preferred dividends - - - - Net income available to common stockholders $ 408,615 $ 356,348 $ 1,122,589 $ 470,154 Net income per common share – basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 – diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 31,991,241 31,866,241 31,935,837 31,836,178 – diluted 32,091,210 32,489,369 32,035,806 32,459,307

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements





MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,122,589 $ 470,154 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 495,005 511,878 Amortization of debt discount 17,988 100,325 Share-based compensation 67,857 128,039 Amortization of right of use assets 75,747 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (599,207 ) (138,596) Other receivable (163,983 ) - Inventories (254,924 ) (180,569) Prepaid expenses (138,098 ) 57,495 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 422,971 699,699 Current portion of operating lease liability (70,097 ) - Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 975,848 1,648,425 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for fixed assets (163,186 ) (1,026,386) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (163,186 ) (1,026,386) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of note payable – related party - (7,812) Borrowings from term loan 41,917 300,000 Repayment of term loan (1,075,253 ) (174,155) Repayment of note payable - (600,000) Borrowings (repayments) of line of credit, net 285,314 (467,087) Proceeds from capital lease - 213,250 Repayment of capital lease obligations (63,475 ) (16,343) Debt extension fees - (31,125) Proceeds from exercise of options - 40,000 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (811,497 ) (743,272) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash 1,165 (121,233) Cash - Beginning of Period 609,409 581,322 Cash - End of Period $ 610,574 $ 460,089 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid During the Period for: Income taxes $ - $ - Interest $ 363,519 $ 302,034 SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Operating lease liability $ 1,599,830 $ - Finance lease asset additions $ 293,479 $ 30,000 Accrued interest on note payable reclassified to principal $ - $ 392,702 Common stock issued for services to be rendered $ 71,875 $ -

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements