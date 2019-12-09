Locomotive production site has doubled its output in the last 25 years



The 114-year-old Italian site opened its doors to the public during its annual Family Day to showcase, for the first time, three different generations of locomotives produced there

Mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation’s Italian production site in Vado Ligure is marking a significant milestone during this year’s Family Day celebration. For the first time, three distinct locomotives were on display, representing three different production techniques utilized at the production site over time, to showcase the innovative technological developments during three different eras ranging from 1930 and 1994 to 2019.

Visitors were treated to an event that reflected on the site’s deep history and the significant contributions the site and its employees have made to the global locomotive industry over the years. Franco Beretta, President and Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Italy, said, “Today, for the first time, we have brought together three different generations of heavy electric traction locomotives that we have produced here in Vado Ligure over the years. The earliest is the E.554.174 locomotive which we produced in 1930, next to it is the E.652.172 locomotive, part of the Mercitalia Rail fleet (MIR) which in 1994 was the site’s 1,000th locomotive built and, last but not least, we have the modern E.494.039 for MIR, our 2,000th locomotive proudly manufactured at the Vado Ligure site.”

Beretta continued, “The Family Day 2019 celebration is not only an occasion to look back on our accomplishments, it’s also an opportunity to recognize our employees’ passion, intelligence, hard work and the entire area’s pride in the Made in Vado Ligure title.”

Initially, it took 86 years to produce the first 1,000th locomotive, but only an additional 25 years to produce another 1,000 locomotives, demonstrating the improvement in production efficiency and technologies used over time.

During the day, visitors were able to see other E.494 locomotives from the BOMBARDIER TRAXX DC3 locomotive family in their various production phases. In addition to the MIR units, other locomotives destined for private operators, currently under production and delivery, all characterized by their specific liveries, were also on display. Special thanks to Mercitalia Rail for its order of 40 locomotives, and to private operators, Captrain Italia, Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana, Dinazzano Po, GTS Rail, LocoItalia and Railpool for their orders which amount to an average of 25 locomotives per year.

Bombardier and TRAXX are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

