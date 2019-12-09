KITCHENER, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (JWC) (TSX: JWCA.V; OTCQX: JWCAF), is pleased to announce that it is expanding its compassionate care programs by launching a new initiative designed to support First Responder patients. The program will provide eligible patients with a discount benefit on all of JWC’s dried flower and cannabis oil products.



First responders are professionals who initially respond to high-stress emergency situations in order to provide treatment or assistance. This group includes police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS), and paramedics. JWC recognizes the unique trauma-related challenges of First Responders and the impact this can have on their health. This program is designed to make medical cannabis more accessible to those that choose to use it as part of their individual treatment program.

“For me, ensuring cannabis is treated as a safe (when used as directed) non-toxic and affordable medicine for first responders and their health care benefits providers and a gateway to better health, is something I pledge to demonstrate during every intelligent interaction,” says Vince Lefaive, a 31 year Patrol Sergeant, now retired with the Durham Regional Police Services. “My health was absolutely headed for disaster, for me to say I am on public speaking tours to share the complete healing capabilities for so many, is my new calling.”

In addition to its current selection of dried flower and oil products, JWC is pleased to announce introduction of four new aeroponically-grown cannabis strains to its product collection, as of today. These new strains are now included in the product selection available to our medical patients generally and are included as being available on a compassionate discount basis to First Responders. The four new strains are:

King Tut: A heritage strain with a deep history, featuring deep green buds, boasting a classic earthy flavour with piney accents. The aroma is predominantly spicy as a result of the high Caryophyllene content.



Dark Helmet: Dark Helmet features aromatic dense round buds that strike the sharpness of fresh citrus on the nose. The buds of this high-THC strain are a deep green with thick amber trichomes.



West Coast Sour Diesel: Large, dense forest green buds dappled with orange pistils produce a pungent trademark gasoline aroma with lingering fruity notes. West Coast Sour Diesel boasts a high THC content.



Hash Plant: Our Hash Plant strain delivers a sharp, woody fragrance with a hint of sweetness. Large dense buds are a muted olive colour with plenty of resin, providing a tackiness to the touch.

“The general market trend shows that both patients and consumers are seeking strains featuring a higher level of THC,” says Nathan Woodworth, President and CEO of JWC. “By adding these strains to our product collection, we’re not only meeting the diverse needs of our clients, but we’re also securing our place in the industry as a top producer.”

JWC is committed to leading the frontier of innovative cannabis cultivation and distribution excellence. Each strain is grown using JWC’s proprietary GrowthSTORM™ aeroponic technology, known for producing a clean, consistent product at scale. JWC is on track to produce a total of over 35,000 kg of dried cannabis per year once expansion of its flagship cultivation facility is complete.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-founded company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, statements regarding production of existing and new strains, pricing policies and sale of product to medical patients. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as “will”, “expected”, “approximately”, “may”, “could”, “would” or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, building permit related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2019, available under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

