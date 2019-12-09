Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flocculants Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flocculants market is expected to grow at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global flocculants market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global flocculants market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global flocculants market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for flocculants in various end-user industries for the treatment of wastewater. Flocculation is an essential part of the treatment of drinking water as well as wastewater. Flocculants find application across several different industries, including civil engineering companies, biotechnology, breweries and cheesemakers, metal & mining, and chemical industries. However, flocculants primarily find their application in the wastewater treatment industry for removal of solids, clarification of water, sludge thickening, and solids dehydration.



The global flocculants market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into synthetic flocculants and natural flocculants. Synthetic polymers can be used as flocculants that can enhance the filter capacity and hence results in the reduction of the costs of downstream processing during the production of plant-derived biopharmaceutical proteins. However, this may also attract regulatory scrutiny owing to the potential toxicity of such compounds. Further, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into municipalities, oil & gas, food & beverage, metal & mining, and others.



Geographically, the market study of the global flocculants market report covers the analysis of four major region including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW). Increasing industrialization globally is expected to increase the demand for flocculants in various industries, which, in turn, tend to give a boost to the growth of the market.



Further, the market study covers the analysis of several players operating in the market. Some of the prominent vendors of the flocculants market include BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, SNF Group, Aditya Birla Group, Ashland Inc., and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. BASF SE

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. AkzoNobel N.V.

3.3.3. Huntsman Corp.

3.3.4. Kemira Oyj

3.3.5. SNF Group



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Flocculants Market by Type

5.1.1. Synthetic Flocculants

5.1.2. Natural Flocculants

5.2. Global Flocculants Market by End-user

5.2.1. Municipalities

5.2.2. Oil & Gas

5.2.3. Food & Beverages

5.2.4. Metal & Mining

5.2.5. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Aditya Birla Group

7.2. Ak-Kim

7.3. Ashland Inc.

7.4. AkzoNobel N.V.

7.5. BASF SE

7.6. ChemTreat, Inc.

7.7. Ecolab Inc.

7.8. Feralco Group

7.9. Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

7.10. HYMO Corp.

7.11. Huntsman Corp.

7.12. Ixom

7.13. Kemira Oyj

7.14. SNF Group

7.15. Solenis International L.P.

7.16. Solvay S.A.

7.17. The Dow Chemical Co.

7.18. Toagosei Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4n0fo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900