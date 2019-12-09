TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aislelabs is excited to announce it has collaborated with Cisco to launch three of its enterprise-grade Aislelabs Flow applications on Cisco DNA Spaces App Center . With no additional configuration, the Aislelabs cloud-based apps can be deployed within minutes, directly integrating with Cisco DNA Spaces.



Customer and guest behaviour are very difficult to gauge in a real-world setting such as inside a building, airport, or shopping centre. Cisco DNA Spaces uses data from a customers’ wireless to provide location analytics on how people and things move around in their facilities. Using the Flow platform, users will be able to visualize Cisco DNA Spaces data within the Aislelabs solution. This allows enterprises to go beyond wireless connectivity, revealing insights and visibility of their customers or visitors.

Aislelabs Flow for Airports & Transportation — Creating passenger journeys, walking paths, heatmaps, and completes the conversion funnel. Flow generates 140-plus reports with hundreds of important transportation and airport metrics such as departing and arriving passengers, security, immigration, flight, and train schedules. Deep learning anticipates events, discovers inefficiencies, and helps businesses understand the end-to-end passenger journey.

Aislelabs Flow for Malls & Retail — Visualize first time versus repeat visitors, customer loyalty, dwell times, walking paths, real-time heatmaps, and the complete conversion funnel. Analyze everything from a small retail space inside a single property to comparing hundreds of properties, simultaneously.

Aislelabs Flow for Venues & Hospitality — Understand customer behavior and track key objectives through wireless infrastructure. Set and compare the performance of offline campaigns at venues, monitor in real-time, or inspect historical data going back years at a time. Flow’s advanced calibration, noise filtering, and zoning capabilities allow businesses to slice-and-dice metrics at a granular level.

Aislelabs has been a trusted Cisco solutions partner, successfully deploying turn-key software solutions on Cisco infrastructure. This partnership allows greater collaboration between the two companies to provide clients in retail, transportation, large venues, and hospitality access to the insights and trends of guests within their spaces.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. The client list includes top-tier property managers around the globe supporting the largest of enterprise businesses. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.