The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global cable management market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global cable management market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global cable management market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

The global cable management market is primarily driven by rapid growth in the construction sector along with increasing adoption of cable management solutions in the commercial and industrial sector. For instance, as per the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of firms operating in the construction industry has continued to rise, increasing by 6.2% compared with the previous year, with 314,590 firms operating in Great Britain in 2017.



The maintenance of a safe and clear construction site is important; therefore, the cable management products, such as cable ties and hooks, to cable stands and ramps are used to support safety and security, as it potential evades the damage, falls and impairment to cables.



The cable management system has found its application across several industries, such as IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, marine, mining, commercial buildings, healthcare, energy and various other industries including transportation and oil & gas. Technological advancements and lower installation costs are likely to act as some crucial drivers for the growth of the global cable management market.



However, volatile raw materials prices are hampering the growth of the global market. Copper, plastic, aluminum, and rubber are the major raw materials that are common in the manufacturing of cable management products. Fluctuations in the price of these raw materials affect the operation and procurement costs, which in turn, influences the overall cost of the cable management products.



Geographically, the global cable management market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America accounts to register a significant share in the global cable management market. The high adoption of innovative and advanced cable management solutions on account of cost-effectiveness, safety & security, space-saving features, and flexibility, are some of the major factors driving the market growth.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a considerable growth rate in the global market during the forecast period. The growth is accredited to the high investments in energy, infrastructure, and technology development. Additionally, India has introduced billion-dollar investment projects in telecommunication, infrastructure, energy, and others. For instance, Make in India initiative which allows 50-100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for IT, manufacturing, construction and various other industries attributing significantly towards the growth of the cable management market in the region.



The global cable management market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of companies. The major players operating in the global cable management market include Eaton Corp., Houston Wire & Cable Co., Prysmian S.p.A., Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, and TE Connectivity Ltd. The major players are primarily focusing on gaining significant market share by adopting strategies, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnership and collaborations, and geographical expansion.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Eaton Corp.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Houston Wire & Cable Co.

3.3.3. Legrand S.A.

3.3.4. Schneider Electric SE

3.3.5. TE Connectivity Ltd.



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Cable Management Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Runway

5.1.2. Raceway

5.1.3. Innerduct & Tubing

5.1.4. Connectors

5.1.5. Cabinets and Enclosure

5.1.6. Others (Cable Tie)

5.2. Global Cable Management Market by Vertical

5.2.1. Commercial Buildings

5.2.2. Manufacturing

5.2.3. IT & Telecommunication

5.2.4. Healthcare

5.2.5. Energy

5.2.6. Transportation

5.2.7. Others (Mining and Oil & Gas)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. ABB Ltd.

7.2. Anixter Inc.

7.3. Atkore International Inc.

7.4. Black Box Corp.

7.5. Chatsworth Products, Inc.

7.6. Doug Mockett & Company, Inc.

7.7. Eaton Corp.

7.8. Enduro Composites, Inc.

7.9. Gripple Ltd.

7.10. Hellermanntyton Group PLC, a company of Delphi Automotive PLC

7.11. Houston Wire & Cable Co.

7.12. Legrand S.A.

7.13. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

7.14. NIEDAX GROUP

7.15. Omni Cable Corp.

7.16. Panduit Corp.

7.17. Prysmian S.p.A.

7.18. Schneider Electric SE

7.19. Snake Tray

7.20. TE Connectivity Ltd.

7.21. Vantrunk Ltd.



