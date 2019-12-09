Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cable Tie Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cable tie market is primarily driven by rapid growth in the construction sector.



As per the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of firms operating in the construction industry is continuously rising and have shown an increase of 6.2% compared with the previous year, with 314,590 firms operating in Great Britain in 2017. The value of construction new work in current prices continued to rise in 2017 in Great Britain, reaching its highest level on record at $147.8 billion.



Cable ties are designed for rough installation practices in construction projects and enable to offer better bundle tightness, flexibility and superior tensile strength. It enables to safely and securely organize electrical cables that potential evades damage, falls and impairment to cables.



Furthermore, cable tie has found its application across several industries, such as electronics and electricals automobile, consumer goods, food & beverage, and agriculture industry. Fluctuating prices of raw material are estimated to hinder the growth of the global cable tie market. Nylon and metal are the major raw materials that are commonly used for the manufacturing of cable tie products. Fluctuations in the price of these raw materials affect the operation and procurement costs, which in turn, hampers the overall growth of the cable ties.



Geographically, the global cable tie market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America has witnessed considerable growth in the global cable tie market during the forecast period. This is owing to the significant demand for residential and commercial construction in the region. Asia-Pacific accounts to hold a significant share in the global cable tie market, owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization and rise in the consumer electronics sector in the region.



Furthermore, the high investments in energy, infrastructure and technology development are estimated to propel the market growth in Asia-Pacific. To boost industrialization, China and the Indian government has introduced Made in China (MIC) 2025 and Make in India initiative. These initiatives allows 50-100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for IT, manufacturing, construction and various other industries attributing significantly towards the demand for cable tie products.



The global cable management market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of companies. The major players in the global cable tie market include 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Advanced Cable Ties, Inc., Panduit Corp., and HellermannTyton Pvt. Ltd. The major players are primarily focusing on gaining significant market share by adopting strategies, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnership and collaborations, and geographical expansion.



