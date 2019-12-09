WASHINGTON, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that its Technology segment has launched a new set of managed e-discovery services using Brainspace, a leading data analytics platform for investigations, e-discovery, intelligence mining and compliance. In partnership with Brainspace, FTI Technology has integrated its platform as part of the firm’s e-discovery managed services solution to help clients strengthen early case assessments and handle the growing volume and complexity of legal review and investigations.



“Advanced analytics have become a critical component of the toolset needed to efficiently and defensibly fulfill e-discovery obligations for matters of all sizes,” said Daryl Teshima , a Senior Managing Director within FTI Technology. “Because every matter is different, we take a client-centric approach to technology, ensuring our team can offer each client the perfect combination of best of breed tools, customized workflows and expert guidance. Brainspace has been on the leading edge of data analytics and AI for more than a decade. Its addition to our technology stack will bolster our offerings to help legal teams make faster, smarter and more accurate decisions about their data.”

As part of its e-discovery managed services offering, FTI Technology provides clients with a selection of industry-leading analytics and e-discovery applications, including Brainspace, for early case assessments, investigations, document review and other use cases. FTI Technology’s expert team of professionals can reduce the cost of discovery and accelerate case strategy development by leveraging key capabilities within Brainspace, including:

Concept search

Phrase detection

Communication analysis

Thread analysis

Duplicate detection and email threading

Predictive coding

Continuous multimodal learning

Multi-language support

Third-party integration

“FTI Technology has a long-standing reputation as one of the most trusted e-discovery solution providers in the world,” said Dean Kuhlman, Vice President of Sales at Brainspace. “Counsel often struggle to effectively deploy advanced analytics or standardize workflows around their e-discovery tools. The combination of our powerful platform with FTI Technology’s deep expertise and global reach will make it easier for legal teams to surface key concepts quickly and navigate their e-discovery challenges at scale.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Brainspace

Brainspace, a Cyxtera business, is altering the field of digital investigations through the unique combination of machine learning technology and interactive data visualizations. Brainspace’s unique solutions utilize our patented Brainspace platform and are leading the industry in text analytics, e-discovery, digital investigations, and defense intelligence. Their customers include the Fortune 500, leading consulting firms, legal service providers and government agencies. For more information, visit www.brainspace.com .

