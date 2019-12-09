SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders, today announced two poster presentations on Marzeptacog alfa (activated) – MarzAA, the Company’s subcutaneously administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa), at the 61st Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting held December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.



In the first poster, entitled: Fast Onset of Action of Subcutaneously Administered Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) Supports On-Demand Treatment in Hemophilia A Mice , Dr. Grant Blouse, PhD, vice president of translational research at Catalyst Biosciences presented data demonstrating MarzAA’s potential as an on-demand therapy to treat acute ongoing bleeding in hemophilia. The study evaluated the effect of subcutaneously (SQ) dosed MarzAA as a rescue therapy in a hemophilia A (HA) mouse model of severe bleeding. Bleeding was significantly reduced and was comparable to that of intravenous (IV) NovoSeven®.

In the second poster, entitled: The Combination of Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) or Eptacog Alfa (Activated) with Emicizumab Appears Comparable as Assessed by the Thrombin Generation Test in Hemophilia A Plasma , Dr. Blouse presented data showing that MarzAA and NovoSeven exhibit comparable characteristics when spiked into Hemophilia A plasma containing Hemlibra® at clinically relevant concentrations and assessed by a standard thrombin generation assay. Based on these data, MarzAA is expected to be safe in combination with Hemlibra. Together with the fast onset data described above, this provides a rationale for the clinical development of MarzAA as a SQ rescue therapy for individuals with Hemophilia A experiencing breakthrough bleeds while on Hemlibra prophylaxis.

“The data presented in these posters demonstrate the broad potential of MarzAA as an effective and safe SQ therapy in hemophilia and fuels our commitment to initiate a MarzAA Phase 3 study in 2020. We believe MarzAA could significantly improve the quality of life of individuals with Hemophilia or other bleeding disorders,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst. “There is a significant need for a safe, subcutaneously administered treatment and we believe MarzAA could play an important role in improving these individuals’ lives.”

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders. Our engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the significant limitations of current IV treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing. Our lead asset, MarzAA, has completed Phase 2 development having met its primary endpoint of significantly reducing the annualized bleed rate (ABR) in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Our second asset, DalcA, is in a Phase 2b clinical trial and is being developed for the treatment of hemophilia B. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential uses and benefits of Catalyst’s products in development to address hemophilia indications and other rare bleeding disorders, including MarzAA’s potential as an on-demand therapy in treating acute bleeds in individuals with hemophilia, the expectation that MarzAA will be safe in combination with Hemlibra and may provide a SQ rescue therapy for individuals with Hemophilia A experiencing breakthrough bleeds while on Hemlibra prophylaxis, as well as plans to start a Phase 3 trial for MarzAA in 2020. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that human trials will not replicate the results from animal trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ana Kapor

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

investors@catbio.com



