DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, today announced that Joan Blackwood has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Reade Fahs. Blackwood will be responsible for leading the organization’s Marketing function including strategic brand management, creative, CRM, advertising and media, digital marketing, e-commerce and research/insights.



“We are excited to welcome Joan to the National Vision family,” said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision. “She brings with her deep experience in helping organizations maximize their consumer marketing efforts to drive results. We look forward to tapping into her expertise to help us drive business results and ultimately allow us to help more people access affordable eye exams and fairly priced optical products.”

Blackwood comes to National Vision most recently from the University of Phoenix where she served as Chief Marketing Officer and was responsible for increasing brand consideration, accelerating efficient customer acquisition growth, while increasing retention rates. Prior to that, she held the Chief Marketing Officer role for companies including 1-800-Contacts/Glasses.com, Zumba Fitness and Monster Worldwide, as well as a variety of marketing leadership roles.

“I am proud to be joining a company that has such rich history of both growth and purpose,” said Blackwood. “National Vision has developed an innovative marketing and advertising approach that reaches consumers across America. I am looking forward to working with this incredible team to take these efforts to the next level, continuing to help advance the organization’s mission to make eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible.”

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with more than 1,100 retail stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses , Eyeglass World , Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases , and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com .

