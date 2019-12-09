Learn how regulations like the GDPR and the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will impact your security programs and priorities in 2020
NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces its event schedule for the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2019 on December 10-12 in Las Vegas.
Varonis highlights at Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2019:
About Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit
At Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, attendees will learn how to deliver successful IAM programs that takes business wherever digital transformation leads. Gartner analysts will talk about the latest strategies, tactics, and trends pertinent to IAM executives, managers, and architects.
About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of September 30, 2019, had approximately 6,900 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.
