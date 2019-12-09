PITTSBURGH, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Barclays 2019 Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

  • Place:  The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
  • Date:   Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
  • Time:   1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST

Presenters

  • Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer
  • Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:Mark Lourie
 Vice President, Corporate Communications
 corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
 www.ii-vi.com/contact-us