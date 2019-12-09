TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Hermitage Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Fagernäs, Peter

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191209111009_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 7.37 EUR

(2): Volume: 5,500 Unit price: 7.37 EUR

(3): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

(4): Volume: 225 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

(5): Volume: 235 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

(6): Volume: 373 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

(7): Volume: 44 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

(8): Volume: 362 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

(9): Volume: NaN Unit price: NaN EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 36,834 Volume weighted average price: 7.37036 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications

Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com