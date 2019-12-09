TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS) today announced that the Board of Directors has granted a total of 1,850,000 stock options to employees of the Company. The grant includes options as part of employee compensation for 2019 in lieu of certain cash bonuses. The stock options will vest upon issuance at an exercise price of $0.070 per stock option.

Dealnet is the parent company of subsidiaries operating in two market segments, consumer finance and call centre. The Company operates in the consumer finance segment in Canada through EcoHome Financial Inc. ("EcoHome") and its call centre segment under the One Contact banner (“One Contact").

EcoHome is a specialty finance company serving the $20 billion Canadian home improvement finance market. EcoHome develops and supports consumer sales financing programs for approved dealers and distributors under agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that supply a wide range of home improvement products to the retail market. Through a dealer network, EcoHome underwrites, originates, funds and services the prime quality loans and leases that homeowners need to finance the acquisition and installation of capital assets that improve the quality, comfort and safety of their homes. One Contact, offers customer support services to both EcoHome and third-party institutions across Canada and the U.S.

Brent Houlden

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 695-8557 ext.1145

bhoulden@dealnetcapital.com

Mike Koshan

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 695-8557 ext. 1113

mkoshan@dealnetcapital.com