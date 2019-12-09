MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX: SYATF) , a developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise workers and first responders, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 9:40 AM PST / 12:40 PM EST and meeting with institutions and high net worth investors during the conference on December 10th and 11th.



Siyata Mobile’s 4G/LTE Uniden UV350 , dedicated in-vehicle smartphone is now available through the largest carriers in the United States and Canada including AT&T, FirsNet, Bell Mobility and Rogers Wireless. Through these carriers and additional distribution channels, the Company is targeting ~20M commercial fleet and first responder vehicles in North America, with no known direct competition. The UV350 reduces costs, while improving safety and functionality over a nationwide 4G cellular network of its customers choice.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO, adds, “Siyata is now a very relevant story for U.S. investors as we are working with the leading cellular carriers in the United States. We look forward to being a part of the LD Micro Main Event and sharing how Siyata is well positioned to become a leading global vendor in the Push-to-Talk over Cellular evolution.”

"This year’s Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors,” stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. “Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Siyata Mobile’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SIM.V

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

