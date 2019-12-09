HOPKINTON, Mass., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced two hepatitis B virus (HBV) poster presentations at HepDART 2019 being held December 8 - 12, 2019 in Kauai, Hawaii.



“We are excited to present impressive data on our chimeric antisense oligonucleotide (CASO) program in HBV, including our preclinical candidate, SB 527, at HepDART 2019,” commented Dr. Radhakrishnan Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals. “Our CASO compounds incorporate the unique feature of having an antisense oligonucleotide linked to an immunomodulator in the same molecule. They are designed to achieve simultaneous HBV gene silencing, to inhibit the production of HBV DNA and all HBV proteins, and activation of innate and adaptive immunity for viral clearance.” Dr. Iyer continued, “The data generated to date for SB 527 in non-clinical models demonstrate that our CASOs potently inhibit the production of HBV DNA, as well as HBsAg and HBeAg, the key viral proteins associated with HBV replication. We continue to advance the SB 527 program with the goal of developing a “triplet” therapeutic modality (antisense + immunomodulator + nucleos(t)ide). We believe that the inclusion of an immunomodulator in a triplet therapy regimen provides greater potential for a durable response, increasing the likelihood of achieving a functional cure.”

Spring Bank is developing its CASOs for potential use in the high viral burden chronic HBV patient population as part of a triple therapy regimen, which would include SB 527 plus inarigivir plus a nucleos(t)ide analog. Spring Bank is working in tandem with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, to evaluate Spring Bank’s CASOs in the HBV mouse model, a well-established preclinical model to assess compound efficacy. Based on the results of these studies, the company plans to conduct IND-enabling toxicology studies in the first half of 2020 with the potential to be IND/CTA-ready in the latter half of 2020.

Presentations on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 3:30 – 5:00 (HST), include:

Poster Presentation #P14

Title : “Antisense Oligonucleotide Linked to an Immunomodulatory Dinucleotide are Highly Potent Anti-HBV Agents,” by Dr. Lakshmi Bhagat, Discovery Group Leader – Immunology

Summary : Spring Bank’s lead CASOs potently inhibit HBV DNA, HBsAg and HBeAg via a gene silencing mechanism as well as the intracellular release of an immunomodulator from the CASOs.

Poster Presentation #P5

Title : “The Anti-HBV Dinucleotide Inarigivir is a Novel RIG-I Agonist – MOA Studies,” by Dr. Radhakrishnan Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Summary : Preclinical results demonstrate that inarigivir activates the innate immune receptor RIG-I to produce interferons and cytokines for antiviral defense. These preclinical results further validate the mechanism of action and the observed antiviral efficacy of inarigivir in HBV patients.

Following these presentations, the posters will be available on the Publications page of the company’s website.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company’s lead product candidate, inarigivir, is being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). Inarigivir is designed to activate within hepatic cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead STING agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com .

