TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:05 PM (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koikkalainen Janne
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191205132329_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 7.37 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.37 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com
