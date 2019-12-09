TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9 DECEMBER 2019 AT 3:05 PM (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Koikkalainen Janne

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191205132329_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 7.37 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.37 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com