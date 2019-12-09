Media Release





Event to be held today in Orlando, Florida

Independent experts to discuss data presented at the 2019 ASH Annual Meeting

Meeting to be webcast live and archived on www.genmab.com



Copenhagen, Denmark; December 9, 2019 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) will hold an R&D Update and 2019 ASH Data Review Meeting today, December 9, 2019 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 AM CET / 1:00 AM GMT on 10 December). The event will take place in Orlando, Florida, and will also be webcast live and archived on the company’s website. The meeting will include presentations by independent experts on data from the Phase I/II DuoBody®-CD3xCD20 (GEN3013) study as well as various daratumumab studies presented at the 61st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). Genmab speakers will also discuss the company’s pipeline, progress and key goals for 2020.

The following cancer experts and Genmab staff will speak during the event:

Independent experts:

Dr. Meletios A. Dimopoulos, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, School of Medicine

Dr. Pieternella Lugtenburg, Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam

·Dr. Saad Usmani, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Levine Cancer Institute



Genmab:

Dr. Jan van de Winkel, President and CEO, Genmab

Dr. Esther Breij, Senior Director, Translational Research

The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, Florida, in Bayhill 17-18. Those wishing to attend in person may register on site.

The event can also be attended via webcast. To view this webcast visit: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dugfqxjp . Webcast viewers may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the live webcast via the webcast player. An archive of the webcast will be available on Genmab’s website. The webcast will be conducted in English.

This meeting is not an official program of the ASH Annual Meeting.

About Genmab

Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, and Arzerra® (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications. Daratumumab is in clinical development for additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers and amyloidosis. A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody® platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, the HexaBody® platform, which creates effector function enhanced antibodies, the HexElect® platform, which combines two co-dependently acting HexaBody molecules to introduce selectivity while maximizing therapeutic potency and the DuoHexaBody® platform, which enhances the potential potency of bispecific antibodies through hexamerization. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with core sites in Utrecht, the Netherlands and Princeton, New Jersey, U.S.





Contact:

Marisol Peron, Corporate Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

For Investor Relations:

Andrew Carlsen, Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com



This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s final prospectus for our U.S. public offering and listing and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov . Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.



Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; and UniBody®. Arzerra® is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX® is a trademark of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.





