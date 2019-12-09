DENVER, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today the opening of the new Hotel RL St. Louis. The 107-room property is located near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, offering modern amenities and contemporary designs with convenient access to the city’s iconic landmarks.



“Hotel RL St. Louis Airport joins the family of urban and destination Hotel RL properties including Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, N.Y., Fort Walton, Fla., Salt Lake City and Olympia, Wash.,” said Amanda Marcello, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy. “Hotel RL by RLH Corporation is an upscale boutique brand providing travelers a unique environment infused with local culture to create a memorable and inspiring experience.”

Among Hotel RL St. Louis Airport’s many standout features are barista-style coffee from nationally recognized, Seattle roaster, Victrola Coffee Roasters, complimentary to Hello Rewards Members, same-day valet laundry service, convenient mobile check-in and a state-of-the-art fitness center. As with all Hotel RL properties, the property provides free high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel.

The property’s open lobby comes alive with The Living Stage which will feature local and traveling musicians, a variety of artists, passion projects shared by talented guests and locals, and unique conversation-sparking events. The onsite restaurant, HERB, serves handcrafted items in a modern atmosphere featuring an in-restaurant herb garden where chefs and guests alike can hand-select herbs. With an ever-changing menu, HERB also provides fresh room-service and café items as well as meeting and conference food and beverage selections.

“Hotel RL encourages modern day travelers to immerse themselves in local culture while providing one-of-a-kind guest experiences,” said Murray Davison, Chief Operating Officer, Pandey Hotel Corporation. “St. Louis is a vibrant city full of adventure and a perfect fit for Hotel RL.”

Guests have even more reason than ever to stay at RLH Corporation hotels. With Hello Rewards, RLH Corporation’s guest recognition program, earning and redeeming rewards is easier than ever. Hello Rewards Members save 5 percent or more at our 1,100+ hotels across North America with Hello Rates, earn 10 Hello Bucks with every qualifying stay (like getting $10 off a future stay), plus with Hello Perks, Members get surprising extras along the way like digital gift cards and more.

To learn more about franchising with RLH Corporation, visit franchise.rlhco.com . We don’t wait for the future. We create it.

About RLH Corporation

RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com .

