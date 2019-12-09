NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (Nasdaq: WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared final year-end capital gains distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates per share are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable DateShort Term Capital GainsLong Term Capital GainsTotal DistributionTotal Distribution (% of NAV)
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
AGNDWisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
AXJLWisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
CEWWisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
CYBWisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DHDGWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019$0.10616$0.06247$0.168630.66%
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DVEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DYBWisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
DYLSWisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EMCGWisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EUMFWisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EXTWisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
GLBYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019$0.42322 -$0.423221.57%
GULFWisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
HYNDWisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
JAMFWisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
NTSXWisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019$0.03223$0.08114$0.113370.39%
PLATWisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
PUTWWisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
RPUTWisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
WBALWisdomTree Balanced Income Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
WCHNWisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
WCLDWisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
WTMFWisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund12/9/201912/10/201912/12/2019 - - -- 
             

