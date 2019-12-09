NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (Nasdaq: WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared final year-end capital gains distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates per share are listed below:
|Ticker
|Fund Name
|Ex-date
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Short Term Capital Gains
|Long Term Capital Gains
|Total Distribution
|Total Distribution (% of NAV)
|AGGY
|WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AGND
|WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AGZD
|WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AXJL
|WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CEW
|WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CXSE
|WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CYB
|WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DDLS
|WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DDWM
|WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DEM
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DES
|WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DEW
|WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DFE
|WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DFJ
|WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DGRE
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DGRS
|WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DGRW
|WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DGS
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DHDG
|WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|$
|0.10616
|$
|0.06247
|$
|0.16863
|0.66
|%
|DHS
|WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DIM
|WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DLN
|WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DLS
|WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DNL
|WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DOL
|WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DON
|WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DOO
|WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DRW
|WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DTD
|WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DTH
|WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DTN
|WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DVEM
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DWM
|WisdomTree International Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DWMF
|WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DXGE
|WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DXJ
|WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DXJS
|WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DYB
|WisdomTree Dynamic Bearish U.S. Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DYLS
|WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EES
|WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ELD
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EMCB
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EMCG
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EMMF
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EPI
|WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EPS
|WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EUDG
|WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EUMF
|WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EUSC
|WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EXT
|WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EZM
|WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GLBY
|WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|$
|0.42322
|-
|$
|0.42322
|1.57
|%
|GULF
|WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HEDJ
|WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HYND
|WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HYZD
|WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IHDG
|WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IQDG
|WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IXSE
|WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|JAMF
|WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTGP
|WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NTSX
|WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|$
|0.03223
|$
|0.08114
|$
|0.11337
|0.39
|%
|PLAT
|WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PUTW
|WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|QSY
|WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RPUT
|WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SFHY
|WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SFIG
|WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SHAG
|WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|USDU
|WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|USFR
|WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|USMF
|WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|WBAL
|WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|WCHN
|WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|WCLD
|WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|WFHY
|WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|WFIG
|WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|WTMF
|WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|XSOE
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
