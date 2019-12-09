SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it has hired Ray Bibisi as the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer, beginning January 6, 2020. This newly created role will report directly to Robert Dawson, President and CEO, and will be focused on driving new growth initiatives.

"We are excited to add someone of Ray’s caliber to our leadership team as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy,” commented Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries. “I have known Ray for a long time and his experience in sales and leadership will be a huge positive addition to RF Industries. As importantly, he has a like-minded approach to team building and growth and is well respected in the wireless infrastructure industry. I’m personally looking forward to partnering with Ray to find new market and product opportunities for our business. His direct sales experience in wireless infrastructure, mobile and broadband networks fits right in with the Company's product line-up."

Ray Bibisi commented, “I’m very excited to be joining RF Industries and feel fortunate to be part of this team. I believe that the Company has significant potential growth opportunities and look forward to contributing to what’s ahead.”

Mr. Bibisi was most recently the General Manager & VP of Sales of North America for Radio Frequency Systems with oversight of operations, finance, supply chain, R&D, and sales for the North America Region supporting revenue in excess of $300M. He was also a Member of Global Governing Executive Committee. Ray has spent the past 30+ years at RFS.

