PLAINVIEW, NY, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC PINK: IFBC), IFBC division www.idbeveragegroup.com and PW Distributor of New York have entered into an agreement with Manhattan Center https://mc34.com/ for the production, import and distribution of their crafted private label Italian wine collection. The launch of this partnership will be a highlight for their upcoming holiday events.

The Manhattan Center is located in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Built in 1906 and located at 311 West 34th Street, it houses the Grand Ballroom and the Hammerstein Ballroom, one of New York City's premier venues, known for historical performances by Judy Garland and Harry Belafonte, and unforgettable events such as NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Amazon Prime Day, and BravoCon.

The Idbeveragegroup, founded in 2009 by Pietro Romani, is based in New York City and engaged in the import and distribution of selected fine wines. Mr. Romani, with his expertise in warehousing, logistics, transportation, administration, and finance, has been extending the business beyond the importing/distribution realm to providing private-label wines for a growing portfolio of high-end customers.

Italian Food & Beverage Corp. https://ifbcorp.com/ has partnered up with Idbeveragegroup in December 2018 for the purpose of importing and distributing in the US. The two companies joined forces to grow and to establish a presence in the US market, affiliating with PW Distributor New York with over 500 clients.

“Our company is pleased and honored to work with Manhattan Center. We thank them for the opportunity and the exposure, and we look forward to a long term relationship,” stated Mr. Pietro Romani, President of Idbeveragegroup and associate of IFBC.

About Italian Food & Beverage Corp. Italian Food & Beverage Corp. establishes and develops brands committed to fulfill customer needs throughout the world while providing the finest experiences based on the Italian wine and food culture. IFBC operates as an importer, exporter, merchant, distributor and dealer of fine wine and food products. The Company and its subsidiaries have established wholesale distribution headquarters, offices and warehouses in several countries including Italy, Singapore, and the US.

