SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioInformatics Inc., the leading research and advisory firm serving the life science tools market, recognized Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) with the Gold Award for the Best New Product in Cell Biology for the Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling System. The Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling System empowers researchers to easily quantify 37 different immune cell populations from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and whole blood using CyTOF® technology.



Designed as people’s choice awards, the Life Science Industry Awards (LSIA) have been a tradition in the life science industry for more than 15 years. The Best New Product in Cell Biology Award recognizes companies for commercializing innovative solutions to streamline and automate workflows for greater throughput, more reliable results and faster discoveries. Recipients are selected based on responses from thousands of scientists who are members of The Science Advisory Board, the world’s largest market research panel of scientific customers. Winners are chosen based on both the number of votes received and the depth of the company’s customer loyalty and satisfaction.

The Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling System includes a 30-marker antibody panel developed with input from expert academic and biopharma immunologists. Provided in a dry format in ready-to-use assay tubes, it enables researchers to easily analyze immune phenotypes from PBMC or directly from whole blood using a simple single-tube workflow. Designed for flexibility, the Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling Assay™ allows researchers to easily add new antibodies to the panel to support specific study goals. Automated results reporting and quality assessment is completed in just five minutes using the Maxpar Pathsetter™ software.

“We are excited to recognize Fluidigm with the Best New Product in Cell Biology Award,” said Craig Overpeck, CEO of BioInformatics Inc. “The Maxpar Direct Immune Profiling System provides a revolutionary new step forward in highly multiplexed cytometry, providing researchers with a simple, easy to use workflow to comprehensively profile immune cell phenotypes. We have been impressed by how this product has rapidly gained significant interest within our translational research community, having potential to transform our understanding of the immune system and accelerate therapeutic development for many years to come.”

“Receiving this innovation award is a high honor, especially in light of the competition we face in this category. It builds upon the recognition we received by the same community last year as the Company to Watch in 2019,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “This immune profiling solution holds the potential to become an industry‑standard approach and is a fast‑growing reagent in mass cytometry, serving the needs of cancer centers, academic medical research and pharmaceutical companies. We are excited by the potential for this product in the years ahead.”

