San Jose, California, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, today announced that the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office has accepted the recommendation from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) to adopt the LYNX MOSA.ic™ framework to support the upgrade of the mission system avionics for the F-35 Lightning II as part of the “Technology Refresh 3” (TR3) modernization program.

LYNX MOSA.ic™ will be deployed to support the development of key components of the next generation F-35 Lightning II avionics platform, including the Integrated Core Processor (ICP) being developed by Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS). The ICP acts as the brains of the F-35, processing data for the aircraft’s communications, sensors, electronic warfare, guidance and control, cockpit and helmet displays. The TR3 program is expected to generate large reductions in production and sustainment costs at the same time as delivering significant increases in computing power. A key element of the program is the adoption of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technology and an Open System Architecture to enable the flexibility to add, upgrade and update future capabilities.

Commenting, Gurjot Singh, CEO of Lynx Software Technologies, said, “Lynx is proud that the LYNX MOSA.ic™ framework has been selected for this very significant program. The open integration framework of LYNX MOSA.ic™ will support the overall objectives of the TR3 program to drive down development, sustainment and acquisition costs, and provide the necessary flexibility to implement system upgrades well into the future." He continued, “LYNX MOSA.ic™ was selected because its advanced architecture fully met the needs of the project, and because the road map and vision for LYNX MOSA.ic™ were well aligned with the future path of this program.”

Will Keegan, CTO of Lynx Software Technologies, added, “The open integration framework of LYNX MOSA.ic™ will enable the TR3 subsystems to be cleanly architected from reusable software components that avoid proprietary dependencies, providing the program with more commercial options to manage supplier and manufacturing costs. LYNX MOSA.ic™ will provide additional flexibility to integrate components of varying degrees of complexity and quality, including open source components, without undermining architectural assurance properties. Finally, in providing a simpler foundation for hosting safety-critical applications, LYNX MOSA.ic ™lowers the cost, effort and risk of multicore certification compared with traditional SMP RTOS approaches."

About LYNX MOSA.ic™

LYNX MOSA.ic™ is the framework for development and integration of complex multi-core safety or security systems. Built on the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor, LYNX MOSA.ic™ supports a variety of operating systems such as LynxOS-178, Linux, Windows, third-party RTOS and bare metal applications including Lynx Simple Applications. LYNX MOSA.ic™ runs on Intel, Arm and PowerPC architectures.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Every day, millions of people worldwide benefit from products that rely on Lynx Software Technologies—from Internet and phone communications, to airline flight-control systems, office automation, and medical devices.

An innovator in modern platform software technologies, Lynx provides the richest set of options for efficiently realizing robust, comprehensible software systems onto modern CPUs.

Lynx has crafted and adapted platform architectures over thirty years of processor evolution, beginning with the LynxOS® real-time operating system (RTOS), which offered a UNIX®-like user model and standard POSIX interfaces to developers of embedded systems. LynxOS® was one of the first operating systems to leverage hardware memory protection capabilities and featured a state-of-the-art scalable real-time thread execution model. LynxOS-178—a 2nd Generation refinement of the LynxOS RTOS—introduced kernel partitioning and ARINC API standards to the avionic development community. LynxOS-178 is developed and certified to the distinguished FAA DO-178C DAL A safety standard and received the first and only FAA Reusable Software Component certificate. Lynx MOSA.ic™ extends this proud history of innovation by leveraging CPU virtualization to further simplify and decentralize platform abstraction layers, providing a modular development and integration framework for rapidly building software systems out of independent application modules.

For more information, visit www.lynx.com

###

Lynx Software Technologies is a trademark and LynxOS is a registered trademark of Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. Other brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective holders.

Media Contacts: Kirsten Nelson Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. +1 (408) 979-4404 knelson@lynx.com Europe: Peter van der Sluijs Neesham Public Relations +44 (0) 1296 628180 peterv@neesham.co.uk