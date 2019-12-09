In week 49 Arion Bank purchased own shares on Nasdaq Iceland and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) on Nasdaq Stockholm. See further details below.

Share buyback on Nasdaq Iceland:

Week Date Time Number of shares Share price Purchase price (ISK) 49 02.12.2019 09:30 900,000 80 72,000,000 49 03.12.2019 09:30 925,000 79.45 73,491,250 49 04.12.2019 09:30 820,000 79 64,780,000 49 05.12.2019 09:46 830,000 78.6 65,238,000 49 06.12.2019 09:45 500,000 78.3 39,150,000 49 06.12.2019 09:50 365,000 78.3 28,579,500 Week 49 Total 4,340,000 343,238,750

Buyback of SDR’s on Nasdaq Stockholm

Week Date Time Number of SDR's Price per SDR Purchase price (SEK) 49 02.12.2019 432,642 6.29 2,723,352 49 03.12.2019 386,374 6.22 2,404,289 49 04.12.2019 376,997 6.20 2,335,987 49 05.12.2019 400,375 6.14 2,458,503 49 06.12.2019 372,230 6.16 2,292,341 Week 49 Total 1,968,618 12,214,471.5

The transactions are carried out in accordance with the Bank’s share buyback programme that was announced on both stock exchanges on 31 October 2019 and initiated on the same day.

The Bank held 20,995,813 of own shares and SDRs prior to the transactions in week 49 and holds 27,304,431 shares and SDRs by the end of the same week. The Bank currently holds 1.51% of issued shares in the Bank. Since the launch of the share buyback programme the Bank has bought in total 21,132,000 shares and 5,872,532 SDRs.

In accordance with the buyback programme a maximum of 59,000,000 shares/SDRs in total will be purchased, corresponding to 3.25% of the current issued share capital. It is planned to purchase up to 20,650,000 SDRs in Sweden, corresponding to 1.14% of the current issued capital, and up to 38,350,000 shares in Iceland, corresponding to 2.11% of the current issued capital. The total consideration for purchased SDRs shall not exceed ISK 1,575,000,000 in Sweden and ISK 2,925,000,000 for purchased shares in Iceland (ISK 4.5 billion total). The Programmes shall end when the aforementioned conditions are met but no later than 17 March 2020. The CEO of Arion Bank is entitled to discontinue the Programmes at any time.

The Programmes will be carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in Iceland and Sweden, including Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (“MAR”), Icelandic acts on limited liability companies, No. 2/1995 and on securities transactions, No. 108/2007, and Icelandic regulation on insider information and market manipulation, No. 630/2005.

