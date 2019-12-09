GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF), a nationally ranked Top Five independent equipment finance company, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for 2019. This certification, the second year in a row, confirms employees have a consistently positive experience at AmurEF.



“The collective effort of our employees is what makes Amur Equipment Finance great, so we are thrilled to again be designated Great Place to Work-Certified™,” said Jackie Havel, AmurEF Vice President of Human Resources. “We are committed to cultivating a great culture and workplace environment as those who we trust to deliver AmurEF’s brand deserve a work community that they themselves can trust and thrive within.”

“We congratulate Amur Equipment Finance on their Certification,” said Sara Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com .

