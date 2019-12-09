MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Syneos Health® Insights Hub, a dynamic destination for what’s next thinking and future-focused insights, today released 2020 Health Trends: Changing Lives and Life Sciences. This annual trends report outlines critical shifts and the underlying dynamics that will shape biopharmaceutical decision making in 2020. Compiled from hundreds of global trend watchers working on the frontlines of healthcare, the report provides tangible ways for biopharmaceutical companies to navigate what’s ahead to realize the full potential of innovation.
“As we enter the next decade, the state of biopharmaceutical change continues to accelerate – from scientific advances redefining what’s possible to new technologies that are changing how we generate and act on data to improve health,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “In the midst of rapid change, it’s critical to understand and anticipate market dynamics that will impact healthcare decision making. Tapping these insights will enable all stakeholder communities to better speed innovation to change patients’ lives.”
Syneos Health and other industry-leading experts identified top trends across geographies and therapeutic areas including:
Rapidly evolving interfaces are dramatically changing where people find care and how they engage with clinical research.
The once approval-driven clinical world is evolving to focus more on Real World Evidence and building value stories.
The industry is transforming to create more impact for patients, systems and their own organizations.
Critical stakeholders are under more pressure than ever at a moment when distrust of those best positioned to help is at an all-time high.
Leigh Householder, Managing Director, Innovation, Syneos Health Communications and lead author of the eBook commented, “So many of the micro shifts we’ve seen nudging healthcare to change are coming to maturity, genuinely revolutionizing the way we work and live. These trends illuminate the areas where we need to work fast and smart to relentlessly pursue better relationships, solutions and stakeholders experiences.”
About the Syneos Health Insights Hub
The Syneos Health Insights Hub generates future-focused, actionable insights to help biopharmaceutical companies better execute and succeed in a constantly evolving environment. Driven by dynamic research, our perspectives are informed by our insights-driven product development model, curated by our subject matter experts and focused on real answers to customer challenges to help guide decision making and investment.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry-leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.
