Members of Asiakastieto Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board have been appointed and Board’s proposal

The Shareholders' Nomination Board in Asiakastieto Group to prepares proposals in relation to the election and remuneration of members of the Board of Directors to the next Annual General Meeting.

Based on the Nomination Board’s Charter, representatives of the three largest shareholders as at the end of September are appointed to the Nomination Board.

The Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors and a person nominated by the Board of Directors are expert members of the Nomination Board.

The three largest shareholders according to the share register as at 30 September 2019 were Sampo Plc, Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.

The companies appointed Petri Niemisvirta (Sampo Plc), Mats Torstendahl (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB) and Hugo Preutz (Nordea Bank Abp) as members of the Nomination Board. Patrick Lapveteläinen is a member of the Nomination Board as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Petri Carpén as a member appointed by the Board of Directors.

The Board elected Petri Niemisvirta as Chairman.

Proposal of the Nomination Board to the AGM in spring 2020

Asiakastieto Group Plc's Nomination Board proposes that the number of Board members be six (6).

The Board proposes that Petri Carpén, Patrick Lapveteläinen, Carl-Magnus Månsson, Martin Johansson, Petri Nikkilä and Tiina Kuusisto be reelected as members of the Board of Directors.

Petri Carpén (born in 1958) has been a Board member since 2014. He is currently Director of Nets Oy.

Patrick Lapveteläinen (born in 1966) has been a Board member since 2016. He is Investment Director in Sampo Plc.

Carl-Magnus Månsson (born in 1966, Swedish citizen) has been a Board member since 2016. He is CEO of Iver AB.

Martin Johansson (born in 1962, Swedish citizen) has been a Board member since 2018. He is Director (Head of Business Support & Chief of Staff) in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Petri Nikkilä (born in 1971) has been a Board member since 2019. He is Director (Chief Commercial and Digital Officer) in Nordea Group.

Tiina Kuusisto (born in 1968) has been a Board member since 2019. She is Director (Chief Customer Officer) in Kojamo Oyj.

The Board proposes that the remuneration payable to the Board of Directors Chairperson be 51 000 euros per year and to other Board members 36 000 euros per year. An attendance fee of 500 euros shall be paid per Board of Directors meeting.

The Board proposes that chairpersons of Board of Directors committees shall be paid an attendance fee of 500 euros and the committee members shall be paid an attendance fee of 400 euros per committee meeting.

The Board proposes that no remuneration will be paid to the Nomination Board members.

The Board proposes that reasonable travelling expenses for the attendance to the meetings shall be paid to members.

The Board proposes that this proposal for remuneration will become effective after the next Annual General Meeting.

The proposals of the Nomination Board will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

