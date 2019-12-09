NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. and The Brown Law Firm, P.C. announce that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action and derivative action settlement that would benefit purchasers of PixarBio Corporation securities (OTCMKTS:PXRB):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION AND DERIVATIVE ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED PIXARBIO CORPORATION SECURITIES: (1) IN AN OFFERING CARRIED OUT CONTINUOUSLY BEGINNING IN DECEMBER 2015; (2) PURSUANT AND/OR TRACEABLE TO THE COMPANY’S PRIVATE PLACEMENT THAT CLOSED ON OCTOBER 30, 2016; AND/OR (3) PUBLICLY TRADED ON THE OPEN MARKET BETWEEN OCTOBER 31, 2016 AND JANUARY 23, 2017, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE; AND TO ALL PERSONS WHO CURRENTLY OWN PIXARBIO CORPORATION SECURITIES AND OWNED THEM AS OF SEPTEMBER 4, 2019

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that a hearing will be held on March 13, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. before the Honorable Claire C. Cecchi, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, 50 Walnut Street, Courtroom MLK 5B, Newark, New Jersey 07102 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Securities Class Action and Derivative Action for consideration including the sum of $750,000, plus any amount that should remain in the Additional Settlement Amount, should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Class Counsel and Derivative Counsel for attorneys’ fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Amount ($250,000) plus a proportionate share of interest accrued on the Settlement Amount, Class Counsel’s and Derivative Counsel’s reimbursement of litigation expenses incurred of not more than $45,000, and Awards to Class Plaintiffs of not more than $23,000 in total, and Award to Michael Schnieders (‘Schnieders”) of not more than $1,500, should be approved; and (4) whether these Actions should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated September 4, 2019 (the “Settlement Stipulation”).

The proposed Settlement would resolve the Securities Class Action alleging that, in violation of the federal securities laws, Defendants allegedly made misrepresentations and/or omissions of material fact in various public statements to the investing public concerning PixarBio Corporation’s (“PixarBio” or the “Company”) business operations, prospects, and financial health. Defendants deny the allegations. The Settlement would also resolve the Derivative Action on behalf of PixarBio alleging that Defendants breached their fiduciary duty to PixarBio by causing PixarBio to violate the federal securities laws. Defendants deny these allegations, too.

If you purchased or acquired PixarBio securities: (1) in an offering carried out continuously beginning in December 2015; (2) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s private placement that closed on October 30, 2016; and/or (3) publicly traded on the open market between October 31, 2016 and January 23, 2017, both dates inclusive, (“Settlement Class Member”); and if you currently own Pixarbio securities and owned them as of September 4, 2019 (“Current PixarBio Shareholder”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in PixarBio securities. You may obtain copies of the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action and Derivative Action (“Notice”) and the Proof of Claim and Release Form by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: PixarBio Corporation Securities and Derivative Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim and Release Form online at www.strategicclaims.net. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically or postmarked no later than February 12, 2020 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than February 21, 2020, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.

Any objection by a Settlement Class Member and/or Current PixarBio Shareholder to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, Class Counsel’s and Derivative Counsel’s requests for an award to Class Counsel and Derivative Counsel of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and Awards to Class Plaintiffs and Schnieders must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than February 21, 2020, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

District of New Jersey

Martin Luther King Building

& U.S. Courthouse

50 Walnut Street

Newark, NJ 07102 CLASS COUNSEL:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Leah Heifetz-Li

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046





DERIVATIVE COUNSEL :



THE BROWN LAW FIRM, P.C.

Timothy Brown

240 Townsend Square

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

COUNSEL FOR PIXARBIO

CORPORATION AND DAVID A. CASS:



OBERMAYER REBMANN

MAXWELL & HIPPEL LLP

Mathieu J. Shapiro

Centre Square West

1500 Market Street, Suite 3400

Philadelphia, PA 19102



COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANT FRANCIS

M. REYNOLDS:



CONRAD O’BRIEN PC

Kevin D. Kent

1500 Market Street, Suite 3900

Centre Square, West Tower

Philadelphia, PA 19102



COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANT

KENNETH A. STROMSLAND:



ZUKERMAN GORE BRANDEIS &

CROSSMAN, LLP

Justin A. Greenblum

11 Times Square, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10036



COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS KATRIN

HOLZHAUS, DEREK S. BRIDGES AND

LAURA BARKER MORSE:



GIBBONS P.C.

Lawrence S. Lustberg

One Gateway Center

Newark, NJ 07102

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Class Counsel and/or Derivative Counsel:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Leah Heifetz-Li

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Tel: (215) 600-2817 THE BROWN LAW FIRM, P.C.

Timothy Brown

240 Townsend Square

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

Tel: (516) 922-5427

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: November 18, 2019 __________________________________

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT

OF NEW JERSEY