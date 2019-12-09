McLean, VA and North Vancouver, BC, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwin Properties is excited to announce that its newest redevelopment project, Lonsdale Square, will include a Sunrise Senior Living community. Sunrise at Lonsdale Square on Lonsdale Avenue will bring high-quality senior living residences to North Shore families. Previously called Harry Jerome Neighborhood Lands, Lonsdale Square is being developed as a lively, mixed-use centre located at the heart of the North Shore and serving the City’s growing and aging population.

Situated between the new city park and Eastern Avenue, Sunrise at Lonsdale Square is the first senior living community scheduled to open in the City of North Vancouver. It will offer assisted living and memory care support for individuals experiencing memory loss including dementia and Alzheimer’s. Local seniors and their families can now have access to a conveniently located community at the center of North Vancouver’s tight-knit metropolitan Lonsdale area, south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Sunrise teams focus on promoting overall resident wellness through evidence-based programming, clinical best practices, activities focused on living with purpose and senior-focused dining, nutrition and design. Residents receive tailored care according to their Individualized Service Plan (ISP), which details unique needs and preferences, and through information from Sunrise CareConnect , a centralized electronic health record system. This holistic look at a resident’s care experience helps allow the Sunrise team to give regular updates to a family or healthcare provider and adjust care as necessary.

Sunrise at Lonsdale Square helps meet a critical need for one of the fastest growing and aging cities in the region, according to the 2016 Canadian Census. Seniors are living longer and healthier lives, and it is projected that by 2031, one in four people in B.C. will be over the age of 65. Currently, there are only four residential care facilities that service the North Vancouver municipality. With the senior population reaching 23% of the country’s total population by the year 2030, Sunrise’s services are expected to be in high demand.

Lonsdale Square will also include a business and medical office building to be developed adjacent to Sunrise, which could potentially offer residents easy access to specialized care when needed. With its convenient proximity to Lions Gate Hospital, the Offices at Lonsdale Square is positioned to be one of the most prominent medical service centres in the area.

“We are excited to be part of this first phase of development at Lonsdale Square, and to expand our footprint, bringing best-in-class senior living to the vibrant City of North Vancouver,” said Carla Sanchez, Vice President of Operations for Sunrise. “Lead by compassionate, experienced team members, Sunrise at Lonsdale Square will help seniors remain close to their loved ones, with access to the activities and services they will need as they age in place.”

Sunrise communities offer a blend of meaningful programming and outings that enrich the body, mind, and spirit of each resident, called Sunrise Live With Purpose . This programming features a variety of special activities, including therapeutic music technology . The new community will have a Reminiscence Neighborhood to support individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

“There is an opportunity to create more housing options for all stages of life in the North Vancouver community that do not currently exist,” said Oliver Webbe, President of Darwin Development. “Families rely on the community services offered in their area, and we want to create a hub that makes access to these services more convenient, including more for the aging population. We are excited to work with Sunrise to bring peace of mind to local families, with the availability of assisted living and memory care services right in their neighborhood.”

Construction for Sunrise’s new community is expected to begin in 2020 and tentatively welcome families in 2022. Sunrise currently serves British Columbia , Canada families at three locations: Sunrise of Lynn Valley , Sunrise of Vancouver , and Sunrise of Victoria .

More information about Sunrise at Lonsdale Square and Darwin’s Lonsdale Square will be shared throughout this year.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Sunrise Senior Living, a McLean, Va.-based company employs approximately 32,000 people. As of December 1, 2019, Sunrise operated 329 communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including 21 Gracewell Healthcare communities, with a total unit capacity of approximately 29,400. Sunrise offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services. To learn more about Sunrise, please visit sunriseseniorliving.com .

About Darwin Properties

The Darwin Group of Companies is a North Vancouver‐based construction and development firm with over 30 years’ experience. Darwin is one of the most active developers on the North Shore, with projects in all three municipalities. Its knowledge and experience of the North Shore real estate and construction markets, design and planning processes, and community outreach are second to none.

