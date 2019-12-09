BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today unveiled Auth0 Explorer , an experimental research tool for application developers to map, visualize, and navigate the design of identity authentication architecture, a crucial element in the creation of secure applications. Vittorio Bertocci, principal architect, will showcase Auth0 Explorer publicly at Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, December 10-12, 2019. It can also be accessed at: https://explorer.auth0.com .



Auth0 Explorer is born from the company’s ongoing and never ending quest to make the very complex world of identity simple(r) for application builders. Knowing how many components are involved when building identity, Bertocci and team wanted to research and roll out an experimental tool that would help customers visualize their Auth0 tenant’s overall structure through an innovative user interface, providing them with a holistic live overview that most customers had previously drawn out on a whiteboard. Laid out very clearly, Auth0 Explorer arranges all major artifacts (connections, apps, APIs) representing relationships as a graph and allows customers to delve into every detail, path, and custom logic required for each specific architecture.

Here’s how it works: Auth0 customers can log in to their Auth0 account at the Auth0 Explorer landing page , where they can select settings that allow them to customize their unique identity management architecture, with every possible component as an option. The experimental tool even has a “traffic layer” feature, which enables customers to connect an app to an identity provider and visually show (by line thickness) the volume of traffic that particular IdP generates for the application, as recorded in Auth0 logs.

“Seeing the big picture of an identity management solution can be very difficult when you are a developer that is mired in the nitty gritty details of building a complex identity architecture,” said Bertocci. “After consistently hearing from developers that drawing a picture is standard protocol in the planning process, we wanted to ease the developer burden by providing a much more seamless and customizable approach to navigating and planning an identity solution. The early feedback we have received from customers has been very positive, and we look forward to continuing to improve upon Auth0 Explorer to provide even more value to the application builders using it.”

Auth0 Explorer is an experiment – not a formal product offering – and is available now and accessible for customers and in demo mode at https://explorer.auth0.com . Bertocci will be demoing Auth0 Explorer on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 1:50PM at the Gartner IAM Summit . For show attendees who want to learn more about Auth0, please visit booth #517.

