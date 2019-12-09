NFL broadcaster Solomon Wilcots to go “Knee to Knee” as moderator of discussion with 1980 USA hockey team captain Mike Eruzione, NFL Hall of Fame member Rod Woodson and retired MLB player Chris Dickerson



Orthopaedic Summit is the premier gathering of sports medicine and arthroscopic orthopedists across the globe

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced the speaker lineup for a “Spotlight Session” the company is hosting at the Orthopaedic Summit 2019: Evolving Techniques (OSET 2019) annual meeting in Las Vegas. Scheduled for Thursday, December 12, at 6 p.m. PT in Grand Ballroom 3 at the Bellagio, the session features John Richmond, M.D., the former chairman of orthopedic surgery at New England Baptist Hospital, Boston Sports and Shoulder Center, and Chad Hanson, M.D., president of Desert Orthopaedic Center in Las Vegas.

Dr. Richmond will kick off the program with a review of the clinical data supporting ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an intra-articular treatment for osteoarthritis knee pain. Dr. Hanson will then join “Knee to Knee,” a dynamic panel discussion including retired professional athletes and moderated by NFL player turned broadcaster Solomon Wilcots .

Mr. Wilcots was a starting defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals’ 1988 AFC Championship and Super Bowl XXIII team. He will lead the panelists in a conversation about their personal experiences with ZILRETTA. The ZILRETTA patients include:

Mike Eruzione, Captain, 1980 USA Hockey Team

Mr. Eruzione, 65, is best known as the captain of the 1980 USA national team that defeated the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" game in which he scored the game-winning goal. That goal has become one of the most played highlights in American sports and was voted the greatest highlight of all time by ESPN viewers in March 2008. He currently works with Boston University and as a motivational speaker.





Mr. Eruzione, 65, is best known as the captain of the 1980 USA national team that defeated the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" game in which he scored the game-winning goal. That goal has become one of the most played highlights in American sports and was voted the greatest highlight of all time by ESPN viewers in March 2008. He currently works with Boston University and as a motivational speaker. Rod Woodson, NFL Hall of Fame Member

Mr. Woodson, 54, played in the NFL for 17 seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. He had a 10-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a key member of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV championship team that beat the New York Giants. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. Mr. Woodson has worked as a broadcaster and coach since his retirement as a player.





Mr. Woodson, 54, played in the NFL for 17 seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. He had a 10-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a key member of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV championship team that beat the New York Giants. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. Mr. Woodson has worked as a broadcaster and coach since his retirement as a player. Chris Dickerson, Retired MLB Player

Mr. Dickerson, 37, played professional baseball for 15 years and spent seven seasons as a major league outfielder with the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians. He retired in 2017 to pursue a career with a sports technology company and broadcasting work.

“From weekend warriors to active seniors, OA is an indiscriminate disease that can have a drastic impact on one’s life,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are tremendously pleased to partner with this illustrious group of athletes to call attention to the disease and raise awareness about the important role ZILRETTA can play in the management of OA knee pain.”

Physicians attending OSET 2019 can register for the session online at www.ZILRETTA.com/OSET . Advance registration is strongly recommended due to limited seating.

The Orthopaedic Summit 2019: Evolving Techniques is the premier gathering of total joint (knee, hip, shoulder), foot & ankle, sports medicine, arthroscopic, spine and trauma surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, athletic trainers, and physical and occupational therapists from across the globe. This year’s summit is set for December 11-14 in Las Vegas. For more information visit www.orthosummit.com .

Indication and Select Important Safety Information for ZILRETTA

Indication: ZILRETTA is indicated as an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis pain of the knee. It is not intended for repeat administration.

Contraindication: ZILRETTA is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to triamcinolone acetonide, corticosteroids or any components of the product.

Warnings and Precautions:

Intra-articular Use Only: ZILRETTA has not been evaluated and should not be administered by epidural, intrathecal, intravenous, intraocular, intramuscular, intradermal, or subcutaneous routes. ZILRETTA should not be considered safe for epidural or intrathecal administration.

Serious Neurologic Adverse Reactions with Epidural and Intrathecal Administration: Serious neurologic events have been reported following epidural or intrathecal corticosteroid administration. Corticosteroids are not approved for this use.

Hypersensitivity reactions: Serious reactions have been reported with triamcinolone acetonide injection. Institute appropriate care if an anaphylactic reaction occurs.

Joint infection and damage: A marked increase in joint pain, joint swelling, restricted motion, fever and malaise may suggest septic arthritis. If this occurs, conduct appropriate evaluation and if confirmed, institute appropriate antimicrobial treatment.

Adverse Reactions: The most commonly reported adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) in clinical studies included sinusitis, cough, and contusions.

Please see ZilrettaLabel.com for full Prescribing Information.

About ZILRETTA

On October 6, 2017, ZILRETTA was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first and only extended-release intra-articular therapy for patients confronting osteoarthritis-related knee pain. ZILRETTA employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide — a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid — with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief. The pivotal Phase 3 trial on which the approval of ZILRETTA was based showed that ZILRETTA significantly reduced knee pain for 12 weeks, with some people experiencing pain relief through Week 16. Learn more at www.zilretta.com .

About Osteoarthritis (OA) of the Knee

OA, also known as degenerative joint disease, affects more than 30 million adults living in the U.S. and accounts for more than $185 billion in annual expenditures. In 2016, more than 15 million Americans were diagnosed with OA of the knee and the average age of physician-diagnosed knee OA has fallen by 16 years, from 72 in the 1990s to 56 in the 2010s. The prevalence of OA is expected to continue to increase as a result of aging, obesity and sports injuries. Each year, approximately five million OA patients receive either an immediate-release corticosteroid or hyaluronic acid intra-articular injection to manage their knee pain.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Visit flexiontherapeutics.com .

Contacts:

Scott Young

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

T: 781-305-7194

syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Scott Stachowiak

Russo Partners Sports-Health Alliance

T: (646) 942-5630

sstachowiak@russopartnersllc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7defc64-a02d-4cc9-98c7-b71fc9f1263a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/381257db-3f0f-4042-9c9e-47e30588e192

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/687d5fea-6fd4-4ecd-aa11-594fbf5c9744