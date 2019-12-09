DELAND, Fla., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan announces a new addition to its lineup of industry-leading insulated metal panels. The company’s new KS UniQuad integrated translucent panel system allows its UniQuad daylighting panels to be used with its KS Series insulated metal panels.



“Our goal was to allow easy integration of our insulated metal panels and the company’s daylighting panels,” said Karim Muri, vice president, marketing services and strategy developments for Kingspan Insulated Panels North America. “This fully integrated system allows the metal and daylighting panels, along with the associated accessories, to be ordered from a single source, backed up by a Kingspan warranty for peace of mind.”

Kingspan is currently designing the same integration for its Optimo and BENCHMARK Designwall panel lines.

Before the introduction of the KS UniQuad system, incorporating translucent panels with insulated metal panels could be a tedious process, in terms of getting two different joint systems to connect.

The KS UniQuad system is designed with two independent glazing panels, mechanically connected to an internal support structure. The internal cavity can be filled with a variety of inserts to customize the performance of the system based on the building’s requirements. This means a single system can be used for each type of daylighting application, rather than having to source different systems.

UniQuad panels utilize a proprietary Removable Skin Technology, so that the exterior panels can be removed and replaced as needed without interrupting building operations.

Designers can choose from a variety of colors to make a bold statement or combine a colorful panel on the exterior with a neutral panel on the interior. Combining different glazing colors can create not only a unique visual element, but also customized solar performance.

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 60 countries, with over 140 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S. and Canadian facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panel and façade systems for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels and doors for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly facilities. To learn more visit kingspanpanels.us.