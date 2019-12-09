New York, NY, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnished Quarters, the largest independently owned and operated provider of global corporate apartments, has become a Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) Accredited Member Company. The accreditation is a professional recognition designed specifically for corporate housing companies and reflects Furnished Quarters’ experience, professionalism and industry knowledge.

CHPA is the professional trade association dedicated exclusively to the corporate housing industry. Applicants for CHPA accreditation must be in good membership standing for at least three consecutive years, adhere to CHPA’s Code of Ethics, submit reference letters and meet various other requirements regarding industry certification, conference attendance, data collection, finances, operations and insurance.

“We’re proud to be an active member of CHPA and are grateful for their advocacy and legitimization of our industry,” said Steve Brown, CEO of Furnished Quarters. “Receiving this accreditation gives our guests and clients further peace of mind about the product and service we provide, amid ever-growing choice and competition.”

About the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA)

CHPA is the only trade association dedicated exclusively to the corporate housing industry. The association continually strives to uphold the highest standards in business and professionalism; provide valuable insight, knowledge and resources to the industry; and increase visibility among related industries. Along with networking, education, certification, and information sharing, CHPA members grow their business and expand their reach through an international network of partners. Find out more about corporate or furnished apartments at www.chpaonline.org.



About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of global temporary housing, offering over 100,000 fully furnished apartments in more than 800 cities around the world. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, currently serves more than 5,500 clients, ranging from top Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses. To learn more about Furnished Quarters, visit furnishedquarters.com.



Robin Spindel Furnished Quarters 212.367.9400 ext. 4333 Robin.Spindel@FurnishedQuarters.com