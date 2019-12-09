BOSTON, MA, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) will hold an investor conference call to review second quarter results on December 18th at 12 p.m. ET.

Results will be released prior to the call and a slide presentation will be made available on our website at https://valuesetters.com/events-and-presentations.

To access the call, please dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008 and provide the following access code: 345232.

About ValueSetters:

Led by a team of professional investors, digital marketing experts, and technology specialists, ValueSetters is a publicly-traded boutique advisory firm with expertise across a broad range of industries. The company has unique experience in helping early stage companies raise capital over the internet and also provides technology consulting services as well as strategic advice to help companies grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today's marketplace. For more information, visit our website at http://valuesetters.com.

