MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOD on the Waves , the only luxury cruise experience geared towards fitness enthusiasts, announces today its booking options for its second-annual ultimate fitness cruise. The four-night, five-day Caribbean cruise – aboard Celebrity Infinity – departs from Miami on April 16 2020, and invites individuals and families to partake in unique workouts and seminars led by U.S. Olympic athletes and CrossFit Games champions.



“We are thrilled to offer our second WOD on the Waves fitness cruise after such a successful first trip,” said Chris Brauser, founder and CEO of WOD on the Waves. “This cruise gives fitness lovers, families and friends a place to expand their knowledge of fitness and nutrition no matter what their skill level is in an incredible atmosphere surrounded by like-minded people.”

Throughout the cruise, there will be eight dedicated workout areas on the ship that will host a new “WOD,” also known as a “workout of the day,” all day long so cruisers can come and go as they please based on their schedule. In addition, there will be open gym times and a few special workout events including an island workout experience at Happy Hour CrossFit in Nassau. Guests can expect sandbag workouts, dumbbells, kettlebells, bodyweight, technique classes, pull up rig classes, yoga, and bootcamp.

WOD on the Waves has worked diligently to expand its offerings for the 2020 cruise by including more classes, state-of-the-art equipment, experienced coaches, and educational seminars for the more than 2,500 fitness fans expected to set sail. Chris Hinshaw, founder of Aerobic Capacity, will be back by popular demand to host a seminar on this unique training method. Other seminars will be offered on key topics such as nutrition, physical therapy, and fitness techniques. A full list of industry expert speakers and coaches can be found here .

Travelers will be aboard Celebrity Infinity, departing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas and CocoCay, the private island owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Celebrity Cruises has been named best premium cruise line for 11 consecutive years by Travel Weekly, with Celebrity Infinity exemplifying the modern luxury cruise line’s excellence. The ship has more than 15 bars and restaurants, ample deck space for equipment, ten different room options, a full-service spa, and endless shopping and entertainment options for the whole family. All meals and snacks are included in the cruise package price and add-ons, such as drink packages, are available for purchase. Cruise price packages begin at $1798 for a two-person interior room. Different room options range from budget friendly choices like interior, ocean view, and family verandas, to more luxurious options like sky suite, royal suite, and penthouse.

For more information on the WOD on the Waves Fitness Cruise or to book, visit wodonthewaves.com . Stay up-to-date by following WOD on the Waves on Instagram at wodonthewaves , and on Facebook at WOD on the Waves Cruise .

About WOD on the Waves

WOD on the Waves is the world's ultimate fitness cruise. WOD, meaning workout of the day, was founded by gym owners and entrepreneurs with a strong dedication to fitness and a fierce obsession with travel. The WOD on the Waves fitness cruise is a celebration of both. WOD on the Waves teamed up with Royal Caribbean to host the first voyage in January 2019, bringing fitness lovers together to learn, train, and relax. The second cruise will set sail in April 2020 on the Celebrity Infinity and bring back world-class athletes and coaches to lead workouts and seminars about nutrition and top training techniques throughout the five-day Caribbean cruise. Learn more at wodonthewaves.com .

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers’ precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 13 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible Cruisetour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of six cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL). Media can stay up-to-date by visiting www.celebritycruisespresscenter.com . For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com , or call a travel advisor.

