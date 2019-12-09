London, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Sterilant, Indicators), Disinfection (Washer, UV Disinfection, Disinfectants), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers], and End User - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $25.0 billion by 2027.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5058

Infection control is a process of preventing infection through various means. Infections are mainly caused due to various microorganisms, such as bacteria, virus, fungi, etc. These infections are categorized into the stomach and intestinal infections, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), common childhood infections, ear infections, eye infections, skin infections, lung and respiratory infections, and sexually transmitted infections. In some cases, these infections can be life-threatening, as it worsens the medical condition. According to National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified that nearly 1.7 million hospitalized patients annually acquire HAIs while being treated for other health issues. Therefore, the urge for effectively tackling these infections is creating growth opportunities for players to develop effective infection control products and solutions. The growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections, rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases associated with growing geriatric population are the driving factors for the growth of this market.

The infection control market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017, and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2027 – by products & solutions and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

Based on product type, sterilization products are projected to dominate the infection control market during the forecast period. The increasing cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) with increasing number of surgical procedures drive the growth of this segment, as sterilization is the critical procedure for controlling microbial contamination in healthcare facilities. In addition, implementation of strict regulations/standards regarding sterilization and technological advancements contribute to the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the endoscopy reprocessing products segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth for this segment is mainly attributed to growing importance of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures among doctors and surgeons.

Meticulous Research® is Glad to Announce Year-End Discount Offer.

Grab Maximum 25% Discount On All Our Research Reports, Discount Valid Till 31st December 2019

In terms of end users, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share in 2018, owing to growing need to curtail hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and resultant healthcare expenditure. Growing patient volumes, improper disinfection methods, increasing number of outpatient treatments, and use of medical procedures that bypass the body's natural protective barriers are the major factors driving the cases of HAIs, globally.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016–2019). The infection control market has witnessed number of new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, in July 2019, Getinge AB (Sweden) Sweden launched steam sterilizer named GSS610H. It has features like automatic or manual loading systems and four different depth chambers to handle large loads. Also, in October 2019, Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.) acquired Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (U.S.) to support the distribution networks by enhancing the supply chain efficiency. This will further strengthen their ties with their customers.

The prominent players operating in the infection control market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), Sotera Health LLC (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), and Belimed (Switzerland).

Browse key industry insights spread across 213 pages with 245 market data tables & 26 figures & charts from the AIDC market research report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infection-control-market-5058/

Detailed TOC:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections

4.2.2. Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.3. Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Industries in Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Increasing Use of E-Beam Sterilization

4.4.3. Rising Importance of Single-Use Medical Protective Barriers

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. End-User Noncompliance with Sterilization Standards

5. Global Infection Control Market, By Product & Solution

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sterilization Products

5.2.1. Sterilizers

5.2.1.1. Steam Sterilizers

5.2.1.2. Low-Temperature Sterilizers

5.2.1.3. Radiation Sterilization

5.2.1.4. Filtration Sterilization

5.2.2. Consumables and Accessories

5.2.2.1. Sterilization Indicators

5.2.2.1.1. Chemical Indicators

5.2.2.1.2. Biological Indicators

5.2.2.2. Sterilants

5.2.2.3. Instrument Packaging & Pouches

5.2.2.4. Other Consumables & Accessories

5.3. Cleaning and Disinfection Products

5.3.1. Equipment

5.3.1.1. Washer-Disinfectors

5.3.1.2. Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment

5.3.1.3. UV Disinfection Systems

5.3.1.4. Other Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment

5.3.2. Consumables & Accessories

5.3.2.1. Disinfectants Market, By Type

5.3.2.1.1. Hand Disinfectants

5.3.2.1.2. Surface Disinfectants

5.3.2.1.3. Skin Disinfectants

5.3.2.1.4. Instrument Disinfectants

5.3.2.2. Disinfectants Market, By Formulation

5.3.2.2.1. Liquid Disinfectors

5.3.2.2.2. Disinfectant Wipes

5.3.2.2.3. Disinfectant Sprays

5.3.2.3. Lubricants & Cleaning Solutions

5.3.2.4. Other Consumables & Accessories

5.4. Endoscope Reprocessing Products

5.4.1. Equipment

5.4.1.1. Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

5.4.1.2. Endoscope Drying, Transport, & Storage Systems

5.4.1.3. Endoscope Tracking Systems

5.4.2. Consumables and Accessories

5.5. Protective Barriers

5.5.1. Gowns & Drapes

5.5.2. Face Masks

5.5.3. Covers and Closures

5.5.4. Goggles

5.6. Software

6. Global Infection Control Market, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals & Clinics

6.3. Medical Device Companies

6.4. Life Science Industry

6.5. Other End Users

7. Global Infection Control Market, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1.U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. U.K.

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Japan

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Sterilization Products Market Share Analysis, By Key Companies (2018)

8.5. Cleaning and Disinfection Products Market Share Analysis, By Key Companies (2018)

9. Company Profiles

9.1. STERIS plc.

9.2. Cantel Medical

9.3. Getinge AB

9.4. Ecolab

9.5. M Company

9.6. Advanced Sterilization Products

9.7. Sotera Health LLC

9.8. MMM Group

9.9. Matachana

9.10. Belimed



10. Appendix



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5058

Related Reports:

Sterilization Equipment Market by Product and Service [Equipment (Moist Heat, Dry Heat, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene Oxide), Consumables (Sterilization Indicators, Sterilant Cassettes), Services (E-Beam, EtO, Gamma)] - Global Forecast to 2023, read report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/sterilization-equipment-market/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research