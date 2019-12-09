Company announcement no. 37



DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2020:





Q4 and year-end report 2019 6 February





Deadline for submission of

proposals to the AGM 4 February





Annual report 2019 24 February





AGM 18 March





Q1 report 2020 7 May





Q2 report 2020 12 August





Q3 report 2020 12 November





Attachment