|Company announcement no. 37
DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2020:
Q4 and year-end report 2019 6 February
Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM 4 February
Annual report 2019 24 February
AGM 18 March
Q1 report 2020 7 May
Q2 report 2020 12 August
Q3 report 2020 12 November
