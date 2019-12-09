Company announcement no. 37
 

DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2020:


Q4 and year-end report 2019      6 February


Deadline for submission of

proposals to the AGM                 4 February


Annual report 2019                   24 February



AGM                                         18 March



Q1 report 2020                           7 May


Q2 report 2020                         12 August


Q3 report 2020                       12 November

  

 

Attachment