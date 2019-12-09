eQ PLC: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

9 December 2019 at 4:15 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Anchor Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: von Rettig, Tomas

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20191209101556_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000375597

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 215,000 Unit price: 8.09 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 215,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.09 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000375597

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 8.09 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.09 EUR





eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi



