eQ PLC: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
9 December 2019 at 4:15 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anchor Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: von Rettig, Tomas
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20191209101556_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000375597
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 215,000 Unit price: 8.09 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 215,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.09 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000375597
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 8.09 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.09 EUR
eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO
eQ Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
