This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Aino Health AB (publ) (“Aino” or “the Company”) today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO1 and TO2, issued in conjunction with the Company’s rights issue of units in August 2018. The exercise period for both series ended on 29 November 2019 and in total 1 344 warrants of series TO1 were exercised for the subscription of 672 shares at a subscription price of SEK 5,95 per share. No warrants of series TO2 were exercised for subscription shares. Thus, Aino will receive approximately SEK 4 000 before issuance costs.



Exercised warrants have been replaced with interim shares pending registration by the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket). Conversion of interim shares to shares is expected to take place around 20 December 2019.

Number of Shares and Share Capital

Through the exercise of warrants, the number of shares in Aino will increase by 672 shares, from 15,934,307 to 15,934,979 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 1,680 from SEK 39,835,767.50 to SEK 39,837,447.50.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 3.30 PM CET on December 9, 2019.





For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health, Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser:

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and delivers long term prosperity, increased productivity and employee engagement by adopting health, wellbeing, and safety as an everyday activity. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm (Ticker: AINO).