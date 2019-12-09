FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, has announced its continued support of the GEOX DRAGON Formula-E racing team for the new 2019–2020 ABB FIA Formula-E Championship racing season, which kicked off in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, November 22. For the second-straight year, AVX is partnering with Mouser Electronics, TTI, Inc., and Molex to sponsor the world’s premier racing series with all-electric vehicles. Comprised of 14 races that take place in 12 incredible cities across five continents, the ABB FIA Formula-E Championship is firmly rooted in three core values — energy, environment, and entertainment — and is designed to help drive the change towards an all-electric future by accelerating global interest in electric vehicle technology.

“We’re extremely proud and excited to renew our support of the GEOX DRAGON team for the sixth season of the Formula-E championship,” said Eric Pratt, AVX’s senior vice president of Marketing. “It’s a wildly entertaining, exciting, and unique annual event that leverages the global appeal of auto racing to showcase cutting-edge, all-electric racing technology and promote increased sustainability and awareness while also providing fans with a thrilling show and an influential interactive experience. We’re also very pleased to be continuing our partnership with Mouser, TTI, and Molex as part of our corporate commitment to promoting increased environmental sustainability. Together, we’re making meaningful advancements toward further improving the performance, efficiency, and safety of all-electric vehicle technology, making it even more appealing to consumers, and propelling the automobile industry towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

“With the introduction of the Gen2 cars last season, Formula E really raised the bar on electric motorsports sustainability and performance,” said Todd McAtee, vice president, Americas Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “We are very excited to team up with Molex and TTI, along with AVX, to sponsor GEOX DRAGON and to promote these innovative technologies.”

The GEOX DRAGON team kicked off Season 6 with two new drivers: former Formula One driver and two-time World Endurance Champion Brendon Hartley, and former Audi Test and Reserve driver, and 2019 DTM Drivers’ Championship runner-up, Nico Müller. The next Formula-E championship race will take place Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Santiago, Chile, and the season will conclude on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in London.

AVX supports the advancement of electric vehicle technology with innovative electronic component, interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions designed to provide peak performance in powertrain, active body control, advanced driver assistance system, lighting, power conversion, and drive control systems.

For more information about the FIA Formula-E Championship, including the Formula-E racing schedule, please visit https://www.fiaformulae.com/. To support the GEOX DRAGON Formula-E racing team, visit FANBOOST to vote for drivers Brendon Hartley and Nico Müller and follow hashtag #AVXFormulaE and #FANBOOST on social media. FANBOOST voting is available up until 15 minutes into each race, and the five drivers with the most FANBOOST votes are awarded a significant five-second burst of power that they can deploy in the second half of each race.

For more information about AVX, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Molex

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) components and the distributor of choice for industrial and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide. Broader and deeper inventory, leading-edge products and custom supply chain solutions have established TTI as the leading specialist in electronic component distribution. Globally, the company maintains 1.9 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space containing over 850,000 component part numbers. Along with its subsidiaries, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and TTI Semiconductor Group, TTI employs more than 6,700 people at more than 133 locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about TTI, visit www.ttiinc.com.

About GEOX DRAGON

GEOX DRAGON was founded in 2007, by Owner and Team Principal, Jay Penske. GEOX DRAGON is headquartered in California (Los Angeles), the largest EV market in the world, and has additional racing operations in Britain (Silverstone, UK). In 2014, GEOX DRAGON became one of the founding teams of the FIA Formula-E Championship. The team finished Runner-Up (2nd place) in the Championship in 2015 and scored the first ever Formula E race wins in both Germany and Mexico in 2016 and 2017. GEOX DRAGON develops its own powertrains under the PENSKE AUTOSPORT marque. The team’s engineering and mechanic personnel are some of the finest and most experienced engineers and crew in the world, collectively accumulating over 185 years of racing experience, and achieving over 220+ race wins and 17 Championship titles. GEOX DRAGON’s team motto is the Latin phrase “E Pluribus Unum” – meaning “out of many, there is one.”

