NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota, the audience technology platform, today announced that co-founder Kristina Prokop has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) as co-founder Kevin Tan steps down from the role.



“Eyeota is an industry pioneer and we have chartered tremendous growth and success with major clients during my tenure,” said Tan. “I have had a fulfilling journey with Eyeota and am very proud of the company and team we have built, which will continue to flourish under Kristina’s leadership.”

Prokop’s experiences overseeing Eyeota’s global operations and client services during her tenure with the company will benefit the organization as she transitions into the CEO role. With two decades of experience in the adtech space, she has a deep understanding of the data ecosystem and how Eyeota’s business model and products support it. Most recently serving as Eyeota Chief Customer Officer, Prokop’s strong relationships across the company’s international client base will help ensure its products are directly solving its customers’ problems and generating value.

“Everyone at Eyeota thanks Kevin for his tireless dedication to building this company over the past nine years. I am honored to lead such an exceptional team into the next phase of growth,” said Prokop. “During a period when the market is evolving rapidly to resolve privacy concerns and ID resolution, Eyeota remains committed to building innovative, privacy-compliant solutions that enable our clients to have smarter and more meaningful dialogue with their target audiences.”

Since Eyeota’s inception, its reputation as a global audience technology company driving smarter business decisions, deeper customer insights and enriched marketing strategies for clients around the world has underpinned its growth.

“The next evolution of data is upon us and as a co-founder, Kristina is the best fit to lead Eyeota through the next phase of the company’s lifecycle,” said Laurent Samama, board member and investor at Eyeota. “She has always maintained a strong understanding of clients’ needs, the data landscape, and how to scale an operation globally. We’re excited to have her at the helm of Eyeota as the company continues to rise as a major global player in the data ecosystem.”

Tan will remain on the board of directors for Eyeota.

About Eyeota

Eyeota is an audience technology platform that enables the intelligent use of data.

We work with marketers, data owners and research companies to provide distinct, comprehensive and qualified audience data. Our technology platform transforms audience data so that organizations can make smarter business decisions, understand customers and enrich marketing strategies.

Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .

Media Contact

Lacy Talton

Blast PR on behalf of Eyeota

lacy@blastpr.com

252-467-5220