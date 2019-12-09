Entra, OBOS and Camar has reached an agreement with Stavanger Utvikling regarding development of the area Jåttåvågen Fase 2 (“JF 2”). JF 2 is land plot adjacent to Hinna Park with an estimated development potential of minimum 205,000 sqm, split on 60 % residential and 40 % office. The zoning and development of the area has a long-term horizon and is expected to be realized over the next 25 years. Entra’s share of the partnership is 12.5 %. The up-front payment for Entra’s share of the equity is NOK 12.5 million.

For further queries please contact: Sonja Horn, CEO, tel: +47 90 56 84 56, email: sh@entra.no



