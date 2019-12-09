Dublin, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substation Market and Upcoming Projects Report, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyses the global high voltage substation market and provides a database of over 7,000 transmission substation projects (at 110 kV and above voltage levels) in about 85 countries across six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



The report comprises a PDF report and an Excel database



The PDF report presents the recent market and technology trends in the transmission substation industry. In addition, it discusses the trends in expected demand for transmission substation equipment, both in value and volume terms, over the period 2020-2029. The report also profiles key vendors operating in the transmission substation market. Further, it provides an analysis of the projects included in the database, in terms of region, voltage level, technology, type of substation and status. Offshore substation projects are also covered in this report.



The Excel database provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, including its description, developer, rated voltage (kV), type (new build, expansion or upgrade), technology (AIS or GIS), number of transformers and capacity (MVA), estimated cost, current status, contractors, scheduled date of completion, and contact details. There is a separate Excel workbook for each of the six regions.



The report comprises of six distinct sections.

Part I: Provides an introduction to the report.

The report is valuable for any organisation interested in the global electricity transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, and development institutions.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



III. GLOBAL SUBSTATION MARKET



1. Overview



2. Market trends and developments

2.1. Trends in pricing/cost of equipment

2.2. Trends in procurement and vendor selection

2.3. Developments in the equipment supplier segment



3. Technology trends and developments

3.1. Key trends and developments

3.2. Focus on GIS substations

3.3. Focus on digital substations

3.4. Offshore substations



4. Market size and growth

4.1. Current state of the transmission substation market, 2019

4.2. Key growth drivers

4.3. Expected growth in the transmission substation market, 2020-2029



5. Global trends in demand for substation equipment, 2020-2029 (by value and volume)

5.1. Power transformers

5.2. Switchgear (AIS and GIS)



6. Snapshot of key growth markets



7. Overview of key suppliers and manufacturers, by equipment segment



IV. SUBSTATION PROJECT PIPELINE ANALYSIS (BASED ON PROJECTS TRACKED IN THE DATABASE)



1. Global analysis

1.1.1. Projects by voltage level (kV)

1.1.2. Projects by type (new build, expansion and upgrade)

1.1.3. Projects by technology (AIS and GIS)

1.1.4. Projects by status (proposed, under development, under contractor selection and under construction)



2. North America



3. Latin America



4. Asia-Pacific



5. Europe



6. Middle East



7. Africa



V. KEY VENDORS



1. Key equipment manufacturers and suppliers

1.1. ABB Limited

1.2. Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Company Limited

1.3. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

1.4. China XD Electric Co. Ltd.

1.5. Chint T&D

1.6. Crompton Greaves Limited

1.7. Efacec Power Solutions

1.8. Elektrozavod Holding Company

1.9. General Electric

1.10. Hitachi Limited

1.11. Hyosung

1.12. Hyundai Heavy Industries

1.13. ILJIN Electric

1.14. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

1.15. Pinggao Group Company Limited

1.16. Power Technologies (Private) Limited (Powertech)

1.17. Shandong Power Equipment Company

1.18. Siemens AG

1.19. Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited

1.20. Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co. Ltd.

1.21. Toshiba Corporation

1.22. WEG S.A.



2. Other manufacturers and suppliers

Key manufacturer profiles include: An overview Transmission product offerings Key manufacturing facilities Revenue trends Recent developments (new product launches, M&As, etc.) Other company details (employees, headquarters, etc.) Key contact details



VI. PROJECT PROFILES (EXCEL DATABASE)

Each substation profile will include a description, developer, rated voltage (kV), type (new build, expansion or upgrade), technology (AIS or GIS), number of transformers and capacity (MVA), estimated cost, current status, contractors, scheduled completion, and contact details. Technology details for projects will be provided wherever available.



1. North America

1.1. Canada

1.2. United States of America



2. Latin America

2.1. Argentina

2.2. Bolivia

2.3. Brazil

2.4. Chile

2.5. Colombia

2.6. Ecuador

2.7. Guatemala

2.8. Mexico

2.9. Panama

2.10. Paraguay

2.11. Peru

2.12. Uruguay



3. Asia Pacific

3.1. Afghanistan

3.2. Australia

3.3. Bangladesh

3.4. Cambodia

3.5. China

3.6. India

3.7. Indonesia

3.8. Kazakhstan

3.9. Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos)

3.10. Malaysia

3.11. Myanmar

3.12. Nepal

3.13. New Zealand

3.14. Pakistan

3.15. Philippines

3.16. South Korea

3.17. Sri Lanka

3.18. Thailand

3.19. Vietnam



4. Europe

4.1. Austria

4.2. Belgium

4.3. Bosnia and Herzegovina

4.4. Bulgaria

4.5. Croatia

4.6. Czech Republic

4.7. Denmark

4.8. Estonia

4.9. Finland

4.10. France

4.11. Georgia

4.12. Germany

4.13. Greece

4.14. Iceland

4.15. Republic of Ireland

4.16. Italy

4.17. Latvia

4.18. Lithuania

4.19. Luxembourg

4.20. Macedonia

4.21. Montenegro

4.22. Netherlands

4.23. Norway

4.24. Poland

